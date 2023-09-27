Visakhapatnam is a coastal paradise that beckons travellers seeking an eco-friendly adventure. Offering a blend of diverse landscapes, rich biodiversity, and sustainable tourism initiatives, the City of Destiny stands as a testament to responsible exploration. Let’s traverse through eight must-visit eco-tourism destinations in and around Vizag, each a sanctuary of nature’s marvels.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Nestled amidst hills, the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary is a haven for nature enthusiasts. With its diverse flora and fauna, visitors can immerse in the lush greenery, encounter wildlife, and enjoy eco-friendly activities like nature walks and birdwatching.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

A harmonious blend of conservation and education, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park offers a unique experience. Spread over acres, it houses an array of animals and promotes awareness about wildlife conservation, making it an ideal destination for eco-conscious travellers.

Araku Botanical Gardens

Botanical Gardens, aka Padmapuram Gardens, is a treasure trove of plant diversity. With carefully curated sections, it provides an educational and aesthetic experience. Visitors can explore various plant species, learn about conservation, and revel in the soothing greenery.

Simhachalam Forest Reserve

The Simhachalam Forest Reserve is a retreat for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. A trek through its verdant trails offers a chance to connect with untouched wilderness, showcasing the importance of preserving natural habitats.

Kailasagiri

Embarking on the ropeway journey to Kailasagiri not only provides a mesmerizing panoramic view of Vizag but also aligns with eco-friendly travel choices. Enjoy the beauty of the cityscape while minimizing your carbon footprint.

Borra Caves

The Borra Caves are a geological wonder, displaying unique formations that intrigue visitors. As we explore this underground marvel, it’s crucial to respect its fragility and promote conservation efforts.

Vizag Araku Train Route

The Vizag Araku Rail Route promises a scenic train journey that’s both eco-friendly and visually stunning. Travelers can revel in the picturesque landscapes while being conscious of minimizing their environmental impact.

Kondakarla Lake

Kondakarla Lake is a serene retreat for those seeking solace in nature’s lap. The lake’s calm waters and abundant birdlife emphasize the significance of preserving such delicate ecosystems for future generations.

