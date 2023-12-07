With the colder season making us all feel cozy and comfortable, we would not mind enjoying a hot cup of coffee while watching our favourite shows. Looking for some entertaining web series to binge watch in this cozy season of December? From intense dramas to playful teen drama comedies, this list has it all. Check out the list of web series released on OTT this week of December which are sure to keep you occupied throughout the weekend.

High Tides

High tides is a European based drama starring Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, and Eliyha Altena in lead roles. The plot tells the story of a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations. The show is set In Belgium and takes you to a roller coaster ride of friendship, love and drama

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Vadhuvu

Vadhuvu is a gripping Telugu drama directed by Poluru Krishna and stars Avika Gor, Ali Reza and Sreedhar Reddy in lead roles. The show tells the story of a young bride, whose life is in peril when she marries into a mysterious household. Despite her dark past, she is determined to uncover the secrets of her new family.

Release date: 8 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

World war 2 from the frontlines

This mini historic docuseries takes you through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict. It brings the World War 2 footage to life like never before. BAFTA award winner John Boyega narrates the six episode definitive exploration of WWII.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

My life with the Walter boys

This American teen drama is an adaptation of a 2014 novel by Ali Novak, titled the same. The plot revolves around a teenage girl who moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town after a tragedy disrupts her life. She learns new lessons of friendship, love and hope.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas

This reality festive TV drama has Isabel Preysler who welcomes us in the privacy of her home to show us how she celebrates one of the most memorable festival of the year – Christmas. With her staff’s help, Isabel oversees even the most minute details and shares the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children.

Release date: 5 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

History: The interesting bits

History is a fascinating peek into how we ended up here, but much of it, frankly, isn’t very interesting. This documentary takes a fresh new look at history’s most intriguing facts, with the boring bits taken out. All you history buffs, this is a must watch web series which reveal the important bits of history using animation and sarcasm.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Coach Prime: Season 2

In this thrilling sports drama, follow the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season. This sports documentary stars Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

Release date: 7 December 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which Web series released on OTT this week of December are you watching first this weekend.

