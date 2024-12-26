While the wedding is a significant moment in one’s life, newly married couples know that the real festivities begin after it: at the honeymoon. After all, this is when the couple finally has the chance to escape to a dreamy destination, cosy up and bask in each other’s love, away from prying eyes! For such couples who are looking for a honeymoon destination in India that is not just beautiful but also budget-friendly, we present Visakhapatnam (or Vizag) as an option! With its cosy beaches, hills, excellent food, and more, this city is worth considering as a spot for your great romantic getaway!

1. Stunning Beaches

The most romantic and intimate part of Vizag is undoubtedly its gorgeous coastline, making it a worthwhile honeymoon destination in India. No matter where you go, arresting sights of the ocean follow.

One can enjoy a long walk along the popular RK Beach, a private moment alone at the isolated Yarada Beach, or even try out scuba diving, paragliding, and other water sports at Rushikonda Beach. Other than these, there are a number of secluded beaches dotted along the coast that you can stop at if you’d like to spend time by yourselves.

The beaches are especially glorious at sunrise and sunset, with the water reflecting the beautiful hues of the sky. Best of all, most of the beaches in Vizag are free to explore, making them a great choice for budget-conscious couples.

2. Ease Of Travel

When it comes to getting around the city, you can spend minimally as long as you pick your mode of travel wisely. Save for cabs and service autos, buses and share-autos are cheap and accessible in almost every part of the city, with bus and auto stops conveniently located. Your expenditure per ride will rarely exceed the double digits if you opt for these vehicles. Alternatively, you can even rent a bike or car if it suits your preferences. Here are our picks for some bike and car rentals in the city.

3. Affordable Stays

Vizag has a wide range of accommodation options that cater to all budgets. If you’re willing to splurge a bit, you can book rooms at sea-facing resorts like The Park Hotel, Sai Priya Resorts, Radisson Blu, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, and more. If not, no worries! There are a number of budget hotels around the city that are affordable and comfortable. To experience living like a local, you can even spend your honeymoon at an Airbnb.

4. Historical Charm

Despite its sunny disposition, Vizag can sometimes feel like a quaint place from a fictional novel, thanks to its old lighthouses, clock towers, and misty hills.

For couples who are fascinated by the had-been and what-once-was, turn to remnants of history like the lighthouses and clock towers spread over Vizag for a look at the past. These trinkets of the bygone days have served the city for a long time. The Old Town area of the city is also full of vintage landmarks that you can explore at little to no cost (you can find out more about them in our guide to Old Town). For more insight, head over to Visakha Museum, which houses relics of the past.

5. Romantic Hilltop Views

What could be more romantic than gazing at the city and sea from a hilltop? From Kailasagiri to Dolphin’s Nose, Ross Hill, and more, Vizag has one too many viewpoints that offer spectacular views. Feel free to spend some time here watching the city and exchanging memorable conversations.

These spots are not only romantic but also accessible at minimal costs, ideal for a budget-friendly itinerary.

6. Pocket-Friendly Food Experiences

If your shared love language is food, Vizag is a great place to be. You can indulge in fresh seafood at local joints for cost-effective rates or savour Andhra-style meals at budget-friendly restaurants that can be found throughout the city. The street food scene here is also quite lively, and you can visit stalls at the food court near The Park Hotel, RK Beach Road, Old Jail Road, and other such spots. For a romantic dinner, sea-facing cafes and restaurants, especially along the Vizag-Bheemili road offer great ambience at pocket-friendly rates.

7. Excursions to Nearby Destinations

For a bit of adventure and exploration, Vizag is well-connected to some fantastic nearby destinations:

Araku Valley: A scenic hill station with coffee plantations, waterfalls, and cosy cottages for a romantic getaway.

Yanam: A former French Colony for 200 years, the Telugu-speaking district of East Godavari is still locally called the French Yanam and offers a mix of cultures.

Papikondalu: Located near Rajahmundry, Papikondalu is a hilly retreat that is loved for its crisp temperatures and views of the Godavari River.

These day trips or short stays can be planned on a budget with affordable transportation and stay options.

Tips for a Budget Honeymoon in Vizag

Plan Your Stay Early: Book accommodations in advance to get the best deals.

Choose Local Eateries: Enjoy delicious food at local spots rather than splurging at high-end restaurants every day.

Explore on Foot: Many attractions in Vizag are best enjoyed on foot, especially the beaches and parks.

With its gorgeous coastline, hills, and budget-friendly attractions, Vizag proves that creating unforgettable memories with your significant other doesn’t have to come at a price. For couples looking for a perfect mix of romance, adventure, and peace, Visakhapatnam is truly worth considering as a destination for your honeymoon in India!

