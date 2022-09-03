The winter season is just round the corner, and yet another fantastic year is almost coming to a close. The temperatures have already started dropping, so it’s time to take a holiday. The best places to visit in the winter have to be the North Indian states as the mountain ranges of the north are a sight for sore eyes. If you plan to take a holiday, check out these 6 best off-beat North Indian places to visit in November 2022. Skip the lines and visit these best and lesser explored places in North India for a relaxing winter holiday.

Check out this list of 6 best off-beat North Indian places to visit in November 2022.

#1 Lonavala

The peak season to visit this paradise in the lap of nature starts every October and lasts until February. The temperatures in the winter range between 10- 15 degrees Celsius, making it the perfect escape from the relentless heat and dust of city life. Cosy nights and the chilly air of Lonavala are the best experiences this time of the year, especially with the music festivals hosted by the locals. The Winter Fire Festival in Pawna Lake is a must-visit. Lonavala is also known for good trekking spots, historical forts and unexplored caves. The hill station though famous among the locals, is lesser known in the rest of the country.

State: Maharashtra

#2 Dehradun

The capital city of Uttarakhand, Dehradun, is located at the foothill of the Doon Valley. Nestled between the Ganga and the Yamuna, this hill station is known for its waterfalls, green landscapes, and mesmerising natural beauty. A go-to destination generally during the summer for pleasant weather, the lesser-known fact is that Dehradun is one of the most beautiful places in North India to visit in November or the winter season, with temperatures dropping as low as 3 degrees Celsius. Also, visit the Mindrolling Monastery, Chetwode Hall, Malsi Deer Park, Forest Research Institute, and the Tibetan markets.

State: Uttarakhand

#3 Dalhousie

The winter season, especially from November in Dalhousie, is an unmatched experience for all travel lovers. Explore this hill station that spans over 14 square kilometres and its Victorian-era churches and houses. The hill station is covered in a thin layer of snow, making the experience more exciting. During your visit, make sure to visit Chamba town, which boasts of the cultural heritage of Dalhousie, its temples and churches and the winter treasure Khajjar, a place locally called the Switzerland of India.

State: Himachal Pradesh

#4 Udaipur

The temperatures of this royal city of Rajasthan are most comfortable during the winters, making it an ideal place to visit in November. The former capital of the Mewar Kingdom, Udaipur, was founded by Maharana Udai Singh in 1559. The royal city is best known for its palaces and lavish heritages of the royal. Udaipur is built around a series of artificial lakes and is mainly visited for its exquisite food. Make sure to visit the annual Shilpgram Crafts Fair in November. As the only hill station in the state, Udaipur also has its share of lush green surroundings.

State: Rajasthan

#5 Rann of Kutch

Located in the land of Asiatic lions, Rann of Kutch is regarded as the former royal republic of Hindustan. The stretch of salt marshland is a part of the Thar Dessert, a must-visit place to view the sun rise or set. Best visited especially during the winters for its cool weather, celebrating the Rann Utsav is an energetic experience. The list of must-visit places includes Kalo Dungar, Kutch Museum, Aina Mahal, Kutch Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary, Marine National Park, Roha Fort, and the Vijay Villas Palace.

State: Gujarat

#6 Pahalgam

Called the ‘heaven on earth, Pahalgam is the best off-beat North Indian place to visit in November. The winter season adds a beautiful touch to the already beautiful city. Snow-covered mountains are a sight for sore eyes, while the picturesque lakes are an experience you must have in your lifetime. Pahalgam is known for its dense pine, oak, fir and deodar forests, which are subtly decked with snow at the top during winters, giving a Christmas feel. A memorable vacation in Pahalgam will be complete by visiting the Mamleshwar temple, the Golf Course, Bettab Valley, and the breathtaking Sheshnag Lake. Make sure to dive into some adventure sports activities during your visit. With many more places to visit in North India, we hope this serves as a starting guide.

State: Jammu and Kashmir

