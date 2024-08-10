A delegation from Nepal visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on 9 August 2024. The main purpose of the delegation’s visit was to evaluate the commercial and technical potential of Visakhapatnam Port to boost mutual trade benefits, making it beneficial to both India and Nepal.

The discussions centered on several key aspects of trade facilitation, including reducing logistics costs, improving ease of doing business, optimizing turnaround times, streamlining customs clearance, enhancing port connectivity, and addressing transshipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management, and dredging activities.

Traffic manager in-charge Yajji Rama Sekhar made a detailed presentation on port infrastructure and facilities in Visakhapatnam. Members of Visakhapatnam Port Authority team including department heads and senior officers, took part in this discussions offering insights to improve trade efficiency between India and Nepal.

A month ago, few delegation from Bangladesh also visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on July 8, aiming to strengthen maritime relations and explore trade opportunities along India’s Eastern Coast. Led by SM Mostafa Kamal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, and Sheikh Sale Ahammed, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the 10-member delegation assessed the commercial and technical viability of India’s Eastern Ports to enhance bilateral trade.

The visit, which positions Bangladesh as a key trading partner with India, follows similar efforts with Colombo and Singapore. During the visit, VPA Chairman M Angamuthu delivered a comprehensive presentation on the port’s infrastructure, state-of-the-art mechanization, and green initiatives, emphasizing its readiness to support increased trade with Bangladesh.

SM Mostafa Kamal expressed Bangladesh’s keen interest in expanding EXIM (Export-Import) trade with India, highlighting the potential for a mutually beneficial partnership that could drive economic growth for both nations.

With the delegation from Nepal visiting Visakhapatnam right after Bangladesh, a significant step is being taken toward bolstering bilateral trade relations, with future engagements expected to foster robust maritime trade between the countries and Visakhapatnam Port.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.