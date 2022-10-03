On Sunday, 2 October 2022, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam kicked off the 68th Wildlife Week celebrations in the presence of District Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shakanr IFS, Zoo Curator Nandini Salaria IFS, and other officials. The Wildlife Week will be observed till 8 October 2022 and include various educational and awareness programmes. “Everyone in our society, especially children, should be aware of wildlife, its importance, and conservation”, said DFO Anant Shankar on the occasion.

On day one of the celebrations, the public was taken on a bird walk during which several bird species were spotted and photographed. In the evening, IGZP officials organised a special awareness programme on the conservation of butterflies. Many programmes such as bird watching, drawing, debate, photography, butterfly workshops and webinars will be conducted by the Visakhapatnam Zoo officials during Wildlife Week.

The organizers of the Mahila Walkers Club of Madhavadhara adopted five peacocks for a period of one year and handed over the adoption amount to the zoo curator. Children participated in dress-up competitions in butterfly, tiger, and other animal costumes. Later, IGZP Biologist and Junior Vetiranary Doctor thoroughly explained to the public about the animal care and medical facilities at the zoo.

