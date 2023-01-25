With a public holiday coming up on Thursday, most of us must have made plans to meet up with friends or spend time with family. From Bollywood to Mollywood, theatres this week have some entertaining movies to offer to all of us. How about booking tickets to these movies, this Thursday, if you don’t have any plans? With major film stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Mohanlal, and others making a comeback, tickets might be selling out fast as well. So catch the movies releasing in the final week of January in theatres, while you still can.

Here are 6 movies releasing in theatres in the last week of January.

Pathaan (Hindi)

Outfit X, a terrorist organisation, plans a nuclear attack on India. Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, sets out to put an end to this atrocious plan, in order to protect his homeland. The action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Release date: 25 January 2023

Hunt (Telugu)

Arjun, a reputed cop, suffers from partial memory loss, following an accident. He faces threats as he tries to solve a high-profile case. The action-thriller stars Sudheer Babu, Bharath Niwas, and Srikanth Meka in prominent roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Surapaneni.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh (Hindi)

The film depicts an alternative reality, where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack by Nathuram Godse. Gandhi has a heated conversation with the man who tried to assassinate him. The historic drama film stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Tanisha Santoshi, and others. The upcoming film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Thankam (Malayalam)

Thankam revolves around the troubles Kannan and Muthu face as they smuggle gold from Thrissur to Mumbai. The film stars Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, and others. The crime film is directed by Saheed Arafath.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Alone (Malayalam)

Kalidas is forced to reside in an apartment during the pandemic breakout, as he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala. The film stars Mohanlal on screen and the supporting cast feature as voice artists. The thriller film is directed by Shaji Kailas.

Release date: 26 January 2023

Kranti (Kanada)

Kranti Rayana, a businessman, returns to his hometown, to protect his government school from being demolished. The action film stars Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachita Ram, and V. Ravichandran in the lead roles. V. Harikrishna directed the film.

Release date: 26 January 2023

