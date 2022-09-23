The one thing we search for when we visit a new place is food. Though tours are all about visiting famous destinations and beautiful locations, the local food is what makes any trip complete. Known for both beautiful spots and tasty food, Vizag is one of the most fulfilling tourist destinations down south. If you happen to visit Vizag for a short trip, make sure you taste these famous dishes from the popular kitchens of the city.

Here is the list of famous dishes of Vizag that you must try on a trip.

Raju Gaari Dhaba Prawn Fry

Is any trip to Vizag complete without munching on the mouth-watering seafood here? Known for being home to a wide variety of seafood dishes, the city boasts several restaurants that welcome you with a heavenly masala-filled aroma. One such restaurant, located right by the bustling Rushikonda Beach, is the famous Raju Gaari Dhaba. Ask any local for the best places to have non-vegetarian delicacies, the first name they tell you is sure to be this cosy shack-like restaurant. With a lengthy menu loaded with numerous non-veg varieties, the spicy gravy-coated Prawn Fry is one of the major reasons for this place’s fame. Try the Prawn Fry with the rasam rice there with a therapeutic beach view, you are sure to revisit Vizag just to relive the experience.

Location: Rushikonda Main Road

Kamat Fry Piece Biryani

A long-time favourite for Vizagites, Kamat has been a household name for generations. With branches located in different parts of the city, the main branch at Lawsons Bay Colony is the busiest, any day. From non-veg curries to authentic biryanis, Kamat is among the best restaurants in the City of Destiny. If you are on a trip to Vizag and craving aromatic chicken biryani, Kamat is the solution. Find yourself a place on the rooftop dining area, and order the Chicken Fry Piece Biryani with a fizzy soft drink for the best experience.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

Godavari Ruchulu Mixed Pulao

Yet another restaurant located in Lawsons Bay, Godavari Ruchulu is tucked away on the inner lanes among the residences of the colony. With a vintage sense to its ambience, Godavari Ruchulu strikes as a proper Telugu household, both with its menu and the interiors. A place with limited seating, this authentic Andhra-style resto is adored by those with an appetite for spicy food. Known for a variety of dishes, it is safe to say that the Mixed Pulao here is a primary reason for all the love it gets. The Mixed Pulao is a well-cooked combination of prawns, chicken, and egg with spicy pulao that stands as a symbol of the local food. Make sure you carry a water bottle because the spice level of this dish might just be a bit too much for you.

Location: Opposite Post Office, Lawsons Bay Colony

Sai Ram Parlour Veg Meals

A haven for the vegetarians of Vizag, Sai Ram Parlour has carved a niche through years of excellence and consistently serving quality food. Located at Dwaraka Nagar, the place is busy at any point of time in the day. From tasty masala dosas to sizzling hot sambar idlys, Sai Ram Parlour is a one-stop shop for everything a vegetarian craves for. If touring Vizag brought you hunger pangs, head out to this exclusively vegetarian restaurant and give the meals a try to fill your tummy. The tasty sambar, thick dal, and crispy vegetable fry curry are sure to remind you of home. At a very economical price, the veg meals here are the best choice any day.

Location: Opposite Diamond Park Circle, Dwaraka Nagar

Mekong Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream

Located in the Green Park Hotel near Jagadamba, the pan-Asian restaurant Mekong is a new find for the foodies of Vizag. Known for a range of main course Tahi, Chinese, and Malaysian dishes, what gives your visit to Mekong a sense of satisfaction is the Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream. This delectable dessert is exclusive only to this eatery, so make sure to not miss it on your trip to the City of Destiny.

Location: Green Park Hotel, near Jagadamba

Spicy Venue Apricot Delight

One of the favourite desserts of the locals, the Apricot Delight at Spicy Venue is among the famous dishes in Vizag. Covered in rich and thick cream, the Apricot Delight comes in a combination of the exotic fruit and a layer of biscuit crumbs that make you fall in love with the dish with every bite. After a heavy and masala-loaded meal here, make sure to leave some space for this delicacy.

Location: Near Siripuram Junction

