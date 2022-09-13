Rainy days and hot street food are a match made in heaven. With the monsoon weather wooing us to binge on street food, we must give in. If you are a street food fan, like us, the desi dishes at these stalls in Vizag are sure to satisfy all your cravings. So the next time the weather calls for street food, you know where to go.

Here are the street food stalls in Vizag that serve heavenly dishes that are perfect for the monsoon weather.

Also read: 5 cafes in Vizag for the perfect cup of hot chocolate

Narendra Snacks

A newcomer to the street food business in Vizag, Narendra Snacks is a tiny stall located adjacent to the MVP Circle. Serving some of the best samosas in town, this delicious snack stall became the crowd favourite within no time. Narendra Snacks also has hot mirchi bajjis, puri and curry, and mouth-watering (literally) pain puris on his menu. But what stands out is the amazingly authentic vada pav that comes with a heavenly aroma. And the sweet and spicy sauce is sure to enhance the taste of the hot snacks to a whole new level.

Godavari Special Bajjis and Mixtures

Is there anything better than hot and spicy mirchi bajjis topped with crispy onions and fried peanuts? We guess not. Located on the Chinna Waltair main road near Kotak Salesian School. With a long list of recipes up its sleeve, this street food stall is best known for its unique bajji mixtures blended with hot chat. From Tomato Bajji Mixture to Vankaya (brinjal) Bajji Mixture, the varieties here are sure to win your heart. Also, don’t forget to give the Egg Bajji Mixture a shot on a breezy evening. Mirchi Bajji and Tomato Bajji are worth mentioning.

Chicken 555

Craving for some spicy hot chicken on a dull and cold evening? If yes, the Chicken 555 stall located on the side lanes of RK Beach Road is one name you should not forget. A well-known name among many locals, this stall serves the most delicious non-vegetarian snacks, especially its signature dish, the Chicken 555. Served hot at an affordable price, the dish comes in long strips of chicken, deep fried, and sauteed in a variety of sauces. The stall is also home to amazing fried rice and Manchuria.

Chaat stall @ Gothisons

If you are a chaat lover and haven’t visited this stall in MVP Colony, you have not tasted the best yet. A famous name among the residents of the colony, the stall can be seen busy every evening. Apart from sizzling hot chaats, this stall also serves spicy and tangy pani puris and buttery pav bhaji. The next time you are around, don’t miss the opportunity to fill your tummy with the food here.

Momos @ YMCA

Can we ever get enough of the delicious momos served at the food truck located near YMCA on RK Beach Road? Definitely not. A dear friend to the youth of Vizag, the food truck serves a wide range of momos. The Chilli Fried Veg/Chicken Momos has to be on your list if the weather outside calls for a spicy and filling snack. Don’t forget to taste the spring rolls here.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more stories.