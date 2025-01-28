Let’s be honest, stationery supplies are never enough. Why people love to buy stationery items like cute journals, interactive notebooks, premium sketchbooks, unique pens, and art supplies—only never to touch them again—is an unsolved puzzle. But we’re not here to give you the answer to that question. We’re here to guide you to the root of your obsession. If you are a stationery lover or hoarder who likes having a variety of supplies, here are five stores in Visakhapatnam that you need to visit.

1. Andhra Stationery Syndicate

Established in 1971, Andhra Stationery Syndicate is a long-standing stationery shop that offers a wide range of computer hardware items and office stationery. This stationery shop is perfect for people who love to stock up on their hardware inventory in case of an emergency while enjoying the being surrounded by countless stationery supplies!

Location: Dabagardens

2. Jyothi Book Depot

This shop has two corners: a bookstore with novels, study materials, and books for all ages and a stationery store with many fun supplies including art paper, pens, paints, and more—perfect for every stationery lover.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

3. Vagdevi Stationery Shop

This is one of the locals favourite and budget-friendly stationery stores in Visakhapatnam. New stationery and books are frequently added to their collection, so you’re always likely to come across a fresh find here. Head over to Vagdevi Stationary Shop and explore their extensive collection of journals, vintage pens, and more!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

4. Gupta Art Store

We get it—there is a stationery shop within the Gupta Bookstore. But a select crowd of stationery lovers crave a dedicated shop for art supplies like oil paints, clay, watercolor paints, sketchbooks, canvases, journals, notebooks, and cute pens! This is the place for all DIY project admirers to grab items for their inventory before their next big project!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Pages: The Bookshop

Curating a list of dependable stationery shops in Vizag would not be complete without mentioning Pages: The Bookshop. The second floor of the bookshop is a utopia for stationery lovers. It houses a large assortment of stationery items to shop from including paints, artsy pens, highlighters, and journals for different needs.

Location: Ram Nagar

If you love collecting stationery, make sure to pay a visit to these stationery stores in Visakhapatnam and test your restraint with the ultimate question—do you really need that vintage-looking journal?

