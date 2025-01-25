After a tiring week of work, school and non-stop meetings or assignments, it is time to rewind and relax, as the weekend is here. Here’s a ultimate weekend guide in Visakhapatnam to plan with your friends and let loose before the weekdays begin again .

Early Morning Sunrise

Try waking up early to catch the sunrise for a fresh start to a long day.

Some of the most popular places to watch the sunrise in Vizag include RK, Yarada, and Rushikonda beaches, Tenneti and Vuda Park, Ross Hill, Fishing Harbour, Kailasagiri, and Dolphin Nose Lighthouse.

Unique Breakfast Spots

Are you bored of the regular flavours of upma, persarattu, and idlis? Check out these places, which offer a unique mix of flavours and cuisines to give you extra energy for the day.

You can try out Maa Pakashala, Ongole Tiffins, and Zamindari All Day for a spread of non-veg tiffins that make for a spicy and delicious way to start the day.

You can also pay a visit to old-school restaurants including Sai Ram Parlor, Maa Nethi Vindhu, or Dharani for authentic vegetarian tiffins that are delectable and filling!

Theaters for Every Vibe!

Our city has diverse movie-watching experiences, thanks to theaters of different moods, themes, and styles.

The Inox Theaters at Varun, CMR Central Maddilapalem, Chitralaya Mall, and in Gajuwaka offer immersive screens, premium luxury interiors, air-conditioned halls, and a variety of food options including burgers, sandwiches, French fries, and more.

The newly-opened Miraj Cinemas also has a lavish feel. Its interiors are black and gold, and the exquisite live food counters offer gourmet food items and a variety of popcorn flavours.

On the other hand, Jagadamba, Sarada, Ramadevi, Sangam Sarath, Venkateshwara, Sree Leela Mahal, and Sree Rama Picture Palace are some of the cult favourite theatres of Vizag people. These theatres still have a vintage and rustic vibe, making them perfect places to hang out and spend some time with friends.

All-you-can-eat!

After enjoying a movie at the theatre, it is natural to get hungry. It would be great to have unlimited food that tastes great. To satisfy this need, check out Vizag’s Chemistry, which has special menu options with buffets, or try Ambica Sea Green for its hearty buffet options.

However, if you’re craving just starters in unlimited quantity, Absolute Barbeques is the place for you, with unlimited servings of roasted chicken, mutton, shrimp fish, and more!

Shopping Spree

Shopping is an activity that can be fun and help pass the time as well.

Visit CMR Central in Maddilapalem or Gajuwaka, or Chitrayala Mall to shop clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. You can even catch a quick bite at pop-up stores like Baskin Robins, Popcorn Counter, and McDonald’s while shopping your heart away!

If you want a more open-area shopping experience, head out to Jagadamba and explore the busy streets laden with food and fashion.

Gaming and Fun!

A day with friends is never complete without gaming. Our ultimate weekend guide of Visakhapatnam can never end without it!

CMR Central Maddilapalem has a gaming centre on the third and fourth floors, offering adventures like biking, bowling, a horror house, a mirror maze, and VR games.

Chitralaya’s Funblast has a 5D theatre, a scary house, and a vertex tunnel, providing an adrenaline-pumping experience.

A2PlayMore, located on the third floor above Westside, VIP Road offers virtual games for adults, and it even has an in-house kitchen where you can order food.

Partying with the Pals!

To end the day on a high note, you can visit SOMAA Restrobar on VIP Road, where you can have a hearty meal and grab a drink from their bar, which has beer, vodka, gin, and other options.

If SOMAA isn’t your scene, pay a visit to Myz-Uno (which is in the same area). A cowboy-themed bar, Myz-Uno is a unique experience and it has a delicious range of veg and non-veg starters, drinks and cocktails to order from.

If you want a drink with a view, head over to Harbour Vue at Novotel, Varun Beach and indulge in their extensive tequilas, brandy, and beers.

(PS: Ensure that you drink responsibly and safely.)

So what are you waiting for? Get your crew together and have a blast with this ultimate guide to the perfect weekend in Visakhapatnam!

Also read- 7 offbeat things to do to experience the true essence of life in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles!