Celebrating the Plava Nama samvatsara Ugadi in 2021, it’s time to indulge in the delicious festive foods of India. From tangy Mango Pulihora to sweet Shrikhand here are 5 recipes to try on the occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

5 recipes of festive dishes for you to make this Ugadi

#1 Bobbatlu

Also known as Obbattu, this delicious dessert will leave you craving for more.

Ingredients required:

2 cups Whole Wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

2 tablespoons Cooking oil

Ghee, for serving

Ingredients for the filling:

1 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

1 cup Jaggery

1/2 cup Fresh coconut, grated

1 teaspoon Cardamom Powder.

How to make:

Make the dough for this by mixing all the ingredients required with some oil and water and knead it properly in order to make a perfect dough.

Cook the chana dal with 1-1/2 cups of water until soft and is well cooked.

Heat ghee in a pan on medium heat, add the jaggery and sugar and stir until the jaggery and sugar dissolve completely.

Stir in the cooked lentils, coconut and cardamom to the jaggery mixture until well combined.

Continue stirring the mixture until the filling mixture begins to thicken and leaves the sides of the pan.

At this point turn off the heat and allow the filling mixture (puran) to cool completely.

Roll out the dough into 3-inch diameter circles and place a portion of the filling (puran) mixture into the center of the circle. Bring edges of the circle towards the center and fold over to cover the entire filling; making sure the edges are all sealed well by pinching them together if there is an opening.

Flatten the stuffed dough; dust the dough over a little flour and roll gently into a 5 to 6-inch diameter circle taking care not to put too much pressure as the filling can come out of the dough.

Preheat an iron skillet on medium-high; place the rolled polis onto the skillet to cook until golden brown on both sides and repeat this process for the rest.

Serve this with ghee for better flavour.

#2 Raw Mango Pulihora

Add a little tang to your life with the mouth-watering raw mango Pulihora.

Ingredients required:

3 cups rice.

1 sour mango (medium) grated.

¼ tsp turmeric powder.

Salt to taste.

5 tbsp oil.

¼ cup peanuts.

1 tbsp Bengal gram.

1 tbsp black gram.

½ tbsp mustard seeds.

10-15 curry leaves.

5-6 slit green chilies.

2-3 red chilies.

1 pinch asafoetida.

How to make:

Cook rice and allow it to cool so that the rice grains stay separate.

Heat oil in a pan and lightly fry the raw peanuts.

Add Bengal gram and split black gram and roast to light brown.

Add the mustard seeds and when they splutter, add the curry leaves, 5-6 slit green chilies and red chillies.

Next, add a pinch of asafoetida, turmeric powder and salt to taste. Add the grated mango and turn off the gas.

Allow it to cool.

Mix with the cooked rice thoroughly.

#3 Boorelu

Crisp on the outside, soft and sweet on the inside, Boorelu is comfort food for many.

Ingredients required for filling:

3 cups green gram dal (Pesarapappu without skin).

3 ½ sugar.

½ tsp Elaichi powder.

Oil for deep frying.

½ cup grated coconut.

Ingredients required for the batter:

½ cup urad dal.

Salt to taste.

Small piece of jaggery.

How to make the batter:

Soak ½ cup urad dal for 3-4 hours and grind to a fine paste. Add salt and a small piece of jaggery and mix well.

Keep it aside.

How to make Boorelu:

Grind the green gram dal coarsely.

Grease idli plates and steam cook the dough on a low fire till done.

Take it out from the fire and smash the cooked dough idly like dough batter.

Take a kadhai or pressure pan and cook the batter and sugar on a low fire till the sugar dissolves completely in the batter.

Take out the dough from the fire and allow it to cool.

Add Elaichi powder and mix thoroughly by hand.

Convert the dough into small balls of equal size.

Heat the oil or Ghee in a Kadai and dip these Poli Poornam balls into batter one by one and drop gently into the kadhai and fry them till they are golden brown.

These Polipoornam Boorelu can be stored for 3-4 days.

#4 Shrikhand

Generally relished with the Indian fried bread made of wheat flour, Shrikhand is an essential dish on the menu for Gudi Padwa.

Ingredients required:

3 cups Curd / Yogurt, not sour.

1/4 cup / 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (according to taste).

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder (Elaichi powder).

10 – 15 almonds & cashew nuts, roughly chopped.

How to make Shrikhand:

Take a deep and broad bowl and place a large strainer on it.

Spread a clean muslin cloth over it and add plain curd in the centre.

Wrap the muslin from all over the sides and tightly tie it.

Hang it until the water from the curd drains and place an empty container below it to collect the whey.

Transfer the thick strained curd into a bowl and add cardamom powder and powdered sugar to it.

Mix it properly using a hand beater or spoon until smooth.

Add chopped almonds and cashew nuts and mix well.

Refrigerate at least for an hour before serving. Serve this with hot pooris to make a perfect dish.

#5 Payasam/ Kheer

A generous serve of sweet Payasam is all you need after a festive meal.

Ingredients required:

1 liter milk.

½ cup rice.

1 tsp ghee.

¼ tsp of cardamom powder.

1 level cup sugar.

6 to 8 marble-sized rice flour balls, steamed (similar to the steamed rice flour dough in jilledu kayalu).

How to make: