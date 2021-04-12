The time of the year is upon us when the birds sing beautifully, thereby heralding the advent of the spring season. Ushering joyful celebrations, Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and certain parts of Karnataka. As we are set to ring in Ugadi in 2021, here’s the list of six traditions associated with the festival.

List of six traditions associated with Ugadi:

#1 Cleaning the house and decorating with mango leaves

Arrangements for Ugadi usually begin a day or two prior to the actual festival. Houses are given a thorough cleaning. Considered auspicious, as per the Hindu custom, people decorate the entrance of their homes with fresh mango leaves (toranalu), on the day.

#2 Making Rangoli

Bringing in the festive spirit, cow dung water is sprinkled to purify the front yard of homes. With vibrant colours, beautiful rangolis (muggulu) are designed outside every Telugu household.

#3 Wearing new clothes

Marking the celebrations, new clothes are worn on Ugadi, after having an oil bath. Some devotees also visit temples to offer their prayers.

#4 Preparing Ugadi Pacchadi

While the festival is strongly connected with rich culinary delicacies, it’s the ‘Ugadi Pacchadi’ that casts a magical spell. The dish is an amalgam of six different tastes – sweet, salty, tangy, bitter, and spice with the ingredients, symbolising the various flavours of life. The Ugadi Pacchadi, along with other dishes, are then offered to the Almighty.

#5 Panchanga Sravanam

Panchanga Sravanam is an intrinsic part of Ugadi festivities. From crop yield to prosperity, all aspects of life and nature will be predicted during this customary ritual. Based on the lunar calendar, priests read out the yearly forecast for all the zodiac signs on Ugadi.

#6 Kavi Sammelanam

Known as Kavi Sammelanam, literary gatherings are also conducted on Ugadi. During the events, people recite poems in Telugu and engage in literary discussions.

*In light of the surge in the Covid cases, please follow safety protocols while taking part in the Ugadi 2021 celebration.