Araku Valley is one of the important tourist destinations in South India. Whether it is to experience the chills during winters, or to escape the heat during summers, Araku Valley has been the most sought after location. Holding true for tourists and locals alike. While it is a vain effort to describe the magnanimity that Araku Valley has to offer, here are 5 reasons why there’s never a bad time to visit Araku Valley in Vizag

#1 Nature’s Garden

More often than not, a nature trip is simply what it takes to rejuvenate from the busy city life. A perfect natural hotspot near Vizag is the Araku Valley. Surrounded by the majestic Eastern Ghats, and perched at an altitude of nearly 600 meters above sea level, Araku Valley is lost in lush green hill stations and waterfalls. From Padmapuram Gardens, a horticulture nursery, to Ananthagiri Hills, to Katiki Waterfalls, there are several places to visit for a nature lover in Araku Valley.

#2 Cultural Heritage

From the famous Dhimsa dance, to the crafty local jewellery, the rich culture in Araku Valley is a gleaming reflection of the preserved heritage of the place. Araku Valley houses a few of the heritage monuments of India. These include the Coffee Museum and Borra Caves. Not to forget the Tribal Museum which showcases the quintessence of the tribal communities indigenous to the Eastern Ghats. These monuments in Araku Valley could be visited all time during the year on your visit.

#3 Shopaholic’s Favourite

Although the internet has made the world a smaller place, ensuring the availability of products across borders, Araku Valley in Vizag will forever remain a shopaholic’s favourite. The main reason being that one would have access to purchase a product at the point where it is grown. From shopping spicy black pepper, plucking ripened strawberries, to being able to collect coffee beans, all make up for a pocket-friendly shopping experience.

Read Here: 6 things you must buy on your trip to Araku Valley

#4 Accommodative Host

A one day is too short to truly experience the magnanimity of Araku Valley. Hence, it’s recommended to plan a night stay, at the least, in the valley. There are various accommodative places, in the quaint hill station, to spend time with friends and family. Araku Valley houses few of the best resorts and tents in the city for a convenient stay.

Read Here: List of resorts and tent services where you can stay on your trip to Araku Valley

#5 Picturesque Viewpoints

We all crave scintillating views to take selfies, when we feel ourselves to be on top of the world. This feeling is what Araku Valley offers us, with its many viewpoints, amongst many other things. From Lambasingi, one of the best hill stations in South India, to Sunkarimetta, situated near a church where one could sit outside and view the whole valley beneath, Araku Valley offers several scintillating picturesque viewpoints.

Read Here: 7 Scintillating Viewpoints in Araku Valley that you must visit once