If Vizag is the City of Destiny, Araku Valley – a nearby quaint hill station seems to be the final destination in that destiny. With its thick forests and the Eastern Ghats mountain range, it’s the perfect place we can all imagine to be at. But it’s been over a year since we have seen it. The people of Vizag, and tourists from around the world, are raring to return to this beautiful valley. We can already imagine ourselves staying at one of the many resorts in Araku, with our friends and family, enjoying all the popular tourist attractions nearby.

A 1-day trip is too short to truly experience the magnanimity of Araku Valley. Hence, it’s recommended to plan a 1-night stay, at the least, in the valley. Here are the various resorts and tents around the valley to stay in the valley.

Here are some resorts in Araku Valley where you can book your stay:

#1 Dhimsa Resorts

Dhimsa Resorts is a kilometer away from the Araku Railway station, and 109km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Padmapuram Junction, Araku Vizag Road, opp. Rajadhani Hotel, Araku Valley – 531151

#2 Ushodaya Resorts

Ushodaya Resorts is 2.7km away from the Araku Railway Station and 112km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Padmapuram, Araku Valley – 531149

#3 Haritha Hill Resort

The Haritha Hill Resort is 2.9km away from the Araku Railway Station and 106.5km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Near to RTC Complex, Tribal Museum, Araku Valley – 531149

#4 Haritha Valley Resort

The Haritha Valley Resort is 3.3km away from the Araku Valley Railway Station and 106km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Araku, Opp. Araku Police Station, Visakhapatnam, Main Rd, Araku Valley – 531151

#5 Golden Sands Ozone Valley

The Golden Sands Ozone Valley Resort is 3.3km away from the Araku Valley Railway Station and 104.7km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Vishakapatnam, Main, Road, Puppalaguda – 531149

#6 Hill Park Resort

The Hill Park Resort is 3.2km away from the Araku Valley Railway Station and 105km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Araku Valley, opposite IOCL Petrol Bunk, Visakhapatnam – 531149

#7 Sun N Shine Resort

The Sun N Shine Resort is 4.2km away from the Araku Valley Railway Station and 104km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Public School, Near, Alluri Sitarama Raju Marg, Araku Valley – 531151

#8 SRK Resort

The SRK Resort is 4.4km away from the Araku Valley Railway Station and 104.2km away from the Visakhapatnam Airport.

Address: Araku – Visakhapatnam Rd, Sarada Nagar, Karmika Nagar, Pendurthi, Araku Valley – 531149

Here are the most famous Tents near Araku Valley

#1 Nature Nest Araku

Address: Main road, Araku, Ravvalaguda, Visakhapatnam – 531149

#2 Infinity Campsite

Address: Bhalluguda, Araku Valley – 531149

#3 Mounty Unlocked Land Hill Camp

Address: Towards Ranajilleyada Water Falls Road, Araku Valley – 531151

#4 Hill Trekking

Address: Nereduvalasa Gramam, Araku Post Dumbriguda Mandal, Visakhapatnam – 531151

Araku Valley Information Guide

Distance from Vizag City: 114 km

Best time to visit the hill station: September to May

Places to see in Araku Valley:

Ananthagiri Waterfalls

Coffee Museum

Tribal Museum

Borra Caves

Katiki Waterfalls

Sunkarimetta Church

Chaparai Cascade

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures while staying at these resorts and tents.