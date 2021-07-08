YS Sharmila is set to launch her new political party on Thursday, in Hyderabad. Thursday also marks the birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The younger daughter of the late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Sharmila has immense political experience and is the current party convenor of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). She is also the younger sister of the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On 10 April 2021, she had first conveyed her intention to form a Telangana-based political party, separate from YSR Congress. Later, it was announced that YS Sharmila would launch her new party on 8 July 2021, the birth anniversary of her father.

The launch of the new political party is expected to take place at a private function hall in Hyderabad where YS Sharmila will reveal the party flag and theme song. She will also talk about the new party’s key agenda. The party will be called YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP). Due to the Covid-19 situation, the party launch will be a low-key affair, with not more than 20,000 expected to attend. Along with party supporters, YS Vijayamma, Sharmila’s mother, is expected to be present at the inauguration.

YSRTP is going to be the second big political party to be launched after the formation of Telangana in the state, with Telangana Jana Samithi being formed in 2018.

Prior to forming her own political party, YS Sharmila has experience as party convenor for YSRCP. Over the years, she has also spearheaded innovative YSRCP political campaigns, like ‘Maro Praja Prasthanam’ and ‘Praja Theerpu – Bye Bye Babu.’