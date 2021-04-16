It is said that there’s no bad time to visit Araku. Its arms are forever open to us. But summer’s probably the time when we need to go to Araku, not just to beat the heat of Visakhapatnam, but also to refresh ourselves in nature. We all crave scintillating views that will make our eyes shine. We all want to take selfies when we feel ourselves on top of the world. This feeling is what Araku Valley offers to us, with its many viewpoints, amongst many other things. And these viewpoints in Araku Valley are impossible to resist.

So, when you plan your next trip to Araku, you should visit these viewpoints, take lots of photographs and post them on Instagram to get maximum likes. But that’s not all, let the breeze hit your face, close your eyes to visualize the world beneath you and then, open them to see how reality is so much better. Witness a peaceful sunrise or lie under a starry sky, be in the lap of nature.

Check out these viewpoints in Araku Valley that will bring out the nature-lover in you:

Lambasingi

Lambasingi is one of the best hill stations in South India. What makes it so special is its hilly vibe, despite being just 100 km from the coast. In the early hours, mist takes over the whole place and you feel like you’re living amongst the clouds. Truly, any spot here is a viewpoint in itself. You can trek one of the hills, catch a beautiful sunrise from above the clouds.

Tajangi Reservoir

This reservoir at Lambasingi is an ideal picnic spot for tourists who visit the hill station every day. But it is also an excellent viewpoint for capturing some beautiful, natural sceneries. You can sit by the reservoir, do some mulling, have some tea, or just take nice photos. Either way, Tajangi reservoir is one viewpoint in Araku Valley which promises you some excellent sceneries.

Sunkarimetta

Being near a church is in itself a very peaceful experience, but what if that church was on a hill-top? What if you could sit outside it and view the whole valley beneath you? That’s what you get at C.B.M. Church, Sunkaripetta. The sceneries here are the holiest you can get in the whole valley.

Bojjannakonda

How about a bit of heritage to go with your typical natural scenery? Bojjannakonda, about 25 km from Vizag, is a Buddhist heritage site. The rock-cut caves, which are situated on the top of a hillock, are dated as far as 4th century A.D. But you don’t just get a piece of history here, do you? From the top of the hillock, the paddy fields beneath and the surrounding hills make for a breathtaking view. It is a viewpoint that you must visit once, when in Araku Valley.

Duduma Waterfalls

This group of waterfalls on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border is a popular tourist spot among people from both states. Visiting early morning allows you to catch a spectacular sunrise in a nerve-chilling atmosphere. When you visit these waterfalls, you can sit by the water and hear it roar, listen to birds chirping, and click some amazing sceneries here.

Tatipudi Reservoir

At a distance of about 68 km from Visakhapatnam, you come upon a dam that transcends peace. Tatipudi Reservoir, located on river Gosthani, is truly the perfect place for some easy weekend getaways for the citizens of Vizag. And the picturesque sceneries here attract a lot of photographers and filmmakers, making it one of the best viewpoints in Araku Valley.

Vanjangi

In the last year or so, Vanjangi has mysteriously become the most popular viewpoint in the Araku Valley. It has been attracting a lot of tourism from all over South India. But it deserves to be this popular, for once you get here, you’ll feel like staying. You’ll wish to wake up to this view every morning. You can trek to this place and catch one of the best sunrises of your life.