As the summer months are upon us, the season of mangoes has also arrived. Having said that, to make the trade of mangoes be efficient, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has come up with Time Tabled Kisan Rail Parcel Express trains. The trains that come under this initiative are scheduled to run from the nodal points for mango transportation, Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.

Train No. 00851, the Kisan Rail parcel special train, which will run from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, will leave its initial station on every alternative day with effect from 17 April 2021 at 4:00 AM. The train will be reaching Adarsh Nagar on the next day at 5:30 PM.

In the opposite direction, train No. 00852, Kisan Rail parcel special train, travelling from Adarsh Nagar to Vizianagaram, will leave Adarsh Nagar on every alternative day, with effect from 19 April 2021 at early hours of the day (2:00 AM). The train is scheduled to reach Vizianagaram at 12:00 PM on the next day.

The stations at which the trains will stop are Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Raipur, Uslapur, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, and New Delhi. These stations lie between Vizianagaram and Adarsh Nagar. The Kisan Rail special train comprises fifteen parcel van coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

These train services by the Waltair Division of ECoR can be utilized for the transportation of various essential commodities. For further details of the train schedule to carry essential parcel items, one can reach out to Station Managers and Parcel Supervisors at the Stations. Merchants and interested supplier parties may also contact Parcel Offices and Station Managers at the Stations to carry their essential goods.