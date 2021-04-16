Telugu film industry’s Powerstar, and JanaSena Party Chief, Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the reports, the news of Mr Kalyan visiting a private hospital in Hyderabad, to receive treatment for a mild lung infection, has been doing rounds, from this morning. Drawing down the curtains to speculations, the JanaSena Party cadre, on Friday evening, took to social media and confirmed that the actor has contracted the virus and is being treated by a team of experts.

According to the statement issued by the party, “After attending a public meeting in Tirupati on the 3 April, 2021, Sri Pawan Kalyan underwent regular check-ups as per the doctors’ instructions. The result was declared negative. As a precautionary measure, he quarantined himself at his farmhouse.”

Sharing further details, the JS Party revealed that during his stay at the farmhouse, the actor complained of a slight fever and body ache. As per the doctor’s recommendation, the actor was tested again. This time around, Pawan Kalyan tested positive for Covid-19.

Assuring the fans and the public that the JSP Chief is doing well, the statement reported that a team of doctors from Appollo is constantly monitoring his condition. Antiviral drugs are being administered as part of the treatment as moisture has entered the lungs, and oxygen support is being provided when required.