Whether you’re driving to work, or having a lazy evening as the Sunsets over the horizon, you can listen to your favourite podcasts anytime you wish. After the pandemic hit, people across the globe consumed more audio content and started creating some of their own. Among the many genres of podcasts, true crime podcasts are getting the most traction. Here are 6 Indian true crime podcasts that you must not miss.

List of 6 true crime podcasts based in India

#1 Khooni: The crimes of India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khooni : The Crimes of India (@khoonithepodcast)



Hosted by two Indian girls, Aditi and Sneha, Khooni is a podcast that gets you an insight into the Indian criminal trials as well as the gory details of the crimes being committed. The lawyer duo started the podcast during the lockdown last year, since then their work has gained good acclaim.

#2 The Desi Crime Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Desi Crime Podcast (@desicrime)



Claiming to change the American-dominated genre of true crime podcasts, Aryaan Misra and Aishwarya Singh started their own podcast called The Desi Crime Podcast. Presenting their listeners with detailed accounts of true crime from India and its neighbouring countries, this podcast suits perfectly for the true-crime aficionados.

#3 Indian Murder Mystery

Indian Murder Mystery is one of the Red FM podcasts. From the infamous Raman Raghav case to the tragic death of Scarlett in Goa, this Hindi language podcast hosted by Saurabh covers the most gruesome criminal cases that shook India. Considering the few numbers of true crime podcasts that are hosted in the regional languages of India, this podcast delivers some bone-chilling narrative.

#4 Death, Lies and Cyanide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify India (@spotifyindia)



Based on the killing of her family of six by a 47-year-old woman, Death, Lies and Cyanide, gives us a detailed look at the case of Jolly Amma Joseph. The podcast is hosted by a journalist named Sashi Kumar. The host dives deep into the psychological factors of the culprit, who managed to poison her whole family over a course of 14 years.

#5 India crime story

Abhishek Tiwari, who calls himself ‘Gabbar’ is the host of Indian Crime Story. This is yet another podcast which is one of the few true crime podcasts with the medium of language as Hindi. With over 1,00,000 downloads, this true-crime podcast has listeners from across India.

#6 Beyond blood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Blood (@beyond_blood_podcast)



Promising to deliver every week if not every day, Beyond Blood is yet another true-crime podcast that is being hosted in the Indian language, Tamil. Discussing the details that led to the crime and the aftermath that followed, this podcast is full of passion and gore.