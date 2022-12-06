From the magnum opus Brahmastra to comedy crime movies like Good Luck Jerry, here are 5 new Hindi movies on Disney+Hotstar that are worth watching. Drive away your mid-week blues and relax from your stressful work day with interesting movies on OTT. From comedy to fantasy, there is something for all.

#1 Cuttputli

A mystery thriller directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in lead roles. The movie follows a police officer, played by Akshay Kumar, and an inspector who is on a mission to track down a serial killer who abducts children.

#2 Good Luck Jerry

Starring Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead role, this new comedy crime Hindi movie on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch. In dire need of money, Jerry gets drawn into the dangerous world of drug trafficking. Things do not go as planned when she plans to quit the illegal job. The cast also includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and others in lead roles.

#3 Freddy

The introverted Dr Freddy Ginwala desperately searches for a soulmate. When the awkward doctor finally finds a soulmate, the relationship becomes as painful as a root canal. The drama thriller is directed by Shashanka Gosh, and the cast of the movie includes Karthik Aaryan, Alaya F, Tripti Agarwal and others in prominent roles. This new Hindi movie on Disney + Hotstar is available to stream for subscribers.

#4 Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus, Brahmastra Part One, received an average response from the audiences, and critics have pointed out the below-par writing. This action fantasy drama revolves around Shiva, an orphan and a DJ by profession, who is abnormally resistant to fire. When he starts having unexplainable visions that turn out to be true events, he sets on a mission along with Isha for the answers to all his questions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan in prominent roles.

#5 Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer is an Indian Hindi comedy-drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The plot revolves around a small-town girl, Babli, who moves to the busy city of Delhi in pursuit of a job. Soon, she turns into a bouncer and shoots up to fame instantly. Tamannaah Bhatia is seen playing the titular role while Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and others play supporting roles in this movie.

