After a scintillating performance at the theatres, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda, a Telugu action thriller, has locked its OTT release date. Helmed the director’s duo Hari-Harish the movie was made on a budget of 40 crores.

The makers of the movie took to social media platforms to announce the OTT release date of Yashoda. The action thriller movie unveils the dark secrets of the surrogacy mafia. Yashoda, played by Samantha, becomes a surrogate mother to fund her sister’s surgery and joins Eva, a surrogacy centre owned by Dr Madhubala. She befriends other mothers and slowly uncovers the illegal cosmetic procedures being carried out in the centre. Yashoda battles her way out of the centre and saves all the other innocent women captured by Eva.

Samantha, who is currently awaiting the release of her next movie Kushi, starring along with Vijay Devarakonda was seen in an action-packed role in Yashoda. The pan India actress received many accolades from across the industry and from her fans for portraying a brave role and a thrilling action sequence. Yashoda, which made its theatrical release on 11 November 2022, will be making its OTT release this week. The movie is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 9 December 2022.

Along with Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Madhurima, Divya Sripada and others play prominent roles in the movie.

