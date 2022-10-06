As Disney made its global announcement with a long list of upcoming movies and web series earlier in the month of September, here is what we can expect in October. Five new movies and web series will be released this month for a fresh dose of entertainment. If you have run out of interesting content to binge on, consider the below listed new movies and web series releasing on Disney+Hotstar and add them to your watchlist today.

Here is a list of 5 new movies and webs series releasing on Disney+Hotstar this October

#1 Big Shot Season 2

With its second season, the Disney Plus original series Big Shot is back on the court. Prepare for Big Shot season 2 to see Coach Korn and the Westbrook Sirens attempt to step up their game to a completely new level. Of course, difficulties will inevitably occur. Veteran TV producers David E. Kelly, Brad Garrett, and Dean Lorey came up with Big Shot. Season 2 is all set to premiere on 12 October 2022.

#2 Prey

The 2022 action sci-fi movie directed by Dan Trachtenberg is all set to make its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. The movie is about a trained Comanche warrior who battles the wilderness, hazardous colonists, and an unidentified beast to defend her tribe from a highly evolved extraterrestrial predator that hunts humans for sport. She does this to ensure the safety of her people. The cast of the movie includes Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiergro and others in prominent roles. The movie will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 7 October 2022.

#3 Warewolf by Night

This 2022 superhero movie is directed by Micheal Giacchino and stars Laura Donnely, Gael Garcia Bernal and Harriet Samson in prominent roles. After the death of their commander, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerges from the shadows and congregates in the Bloodstone Temple; the participants are forced into a dangerous and mysterious contest for a potent artefact. One of the new action-packed movies, Warewolf by Night will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 7 October 2022.

#4 Tales of Jedi

The new American animated web series releasing on Disney+Hotstar is about the history and beginnings of Anakin Skywalker’s ward Ahsoka Tano, as well as the tale of Count Dooku’s gradual drifting from the Jedi way and ultimately succumbing to the dark side of the Force. Starring Liam Neeson, Janina Gavankar and others in prominent roles, this anthology series is created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray. The series will be released on 26 October 2022 with all the episodes.

#5 She Hulk: Attorney at Law

The eighth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk is created by Jessica Gao and is based on the comics of the same name by Stan Lee. Tatiana Maslany stars in the titular character of Jennifer Walters, who turns into a 6-foot-7-inch superhuman after being cross-contaminated by her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood. Apart from being She-Hulk, she is a lawyer who specialises in cases involving superheroes. The series stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, and others in supporting roles. Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong will also appear in the series. The last three episodes of the new season will be released this month.

