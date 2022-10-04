Yet another month and yet another load of entertainment. The month of September proved to be entertaining and October seems to be better with 6 binge-worthy web series releasing in the first week on OTT. From fresh stories to the most-loved web series with new seasons, the week ahead promises to keep us hooked to the screens in our free time. The list of new series includes a thrilling Telugu web series, a K-drama, two American series and other docu-series based on real-life stories.

Here is the list of web series releasing in the first week of October on OTT platforms.

Exposed

Starring Kajal Seelamsetty and Sireesha Nulu in the lead roles, Exposed is an upcoming Telugu thriller web series. Greeshma Aakash is a bold and outspoken journalist at a well-renowned news channel. She is regarded as the face of the channel owing to her unfiltered attitude while interviewing even the biggest of names. But how her personality soon becomes a bane and invites uncalled troubles into her life form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 6 October 2022

Glitch

Glitch is an upcoming Korean sci-fi drama series directed by Roh Deok and stars Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Dong-hwi, and others in key roles. The daughter of a rich family leads a happy life with a good job and a great boyfriend. But one day, her boyfriend goes missing leading her to associate with a UFO-watching group to trace him. How she uncovers a mysterious truth with the help of the group forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 October 2022

The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club is an upcoming American horror fiction drama series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The series is an adaptation of a 1994 book of the same name written by Christopher Pike. A group of seven terminally ill young adults reside in the Rotterdam Home, who meet every midnight to share horrific stories. They make a pack that the first to pass away is responsible to communicate with others from the afterlife. When one of them dies, grave incidents unfold in the home. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 October 2022

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Conversation with a Killer is an upcoming biographical docu-series that narrates the 17 gruesome murders by Jeffrey Dahmer. A young lawyer is tasked by her boss to interview the mass murderer to know the what how and whys of his killings. As her conversation with him unfolds, she learns that he is not a psycho but someone mentally disturbed. The series includes court hearings, investigation sessions and much more.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 October 2022

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Aftershock is an upcoming docu-series that encapsulates the firsthand narratives of the survivors of the 2015 Nepal earthquake. Showcasing exclusive real footage of the disaster, the survivors share how they made it through and their feelings on witnessing an earthquake on such a huge scale. A few survivors, who were hiking Mt Everest on that day, share their story of living through a huge snow landslide.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 October 2022

Grey’s Anatomy S19

A year after the 18th season, the popular American medical drama series is coming back to entertain its fans with the 19th instalment. Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running sitcoms of all time which received several awards and accolades. Critics have lauded the showrunners for the longevity and consistency in developing a plot that entertains the fans every season. At the end of the 18th season, Meredith Grey becomes the chief surgeon with the others leaving the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 6 October 2022

