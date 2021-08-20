Ring in the festival of flowers, Onam, by spending time with your loved ones around the Pookalam (flower carpet) and enjoying a hearty Onam Sadhya (traditional Onam feast served on a banana leaf). And yes, it’s risky to go to the theatres to watch a movie. Hence, you can stay at home, go to an OTT platform and stream the movie of your choice. Being in the festive spirit, you must be looking for some entertaining comedy movies to stream with your folks. These Malayalam comedies on Netflix are a good way to have a fun-filled Onam with your family.

#1 Kilometers & Kilometers

The perfect weekend watch for fans of light-hearted dramas. Kilometers and Kilometers features Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis. A light road movie, Kilometers and Kilometers is written and directed by Joe Baby. This is the story of a debt-ridden man who reluctantly agrees to drive an American tourist around India. Despite their vast differences, this comedy shows how the two develop an unexpected bonding during their trip.

#2 Varane Avashyamund

This Dulquer Salmaan starring comedy power-packed family entertainer takes you through the intertwined lives of a single mother and her daughter on the lookout for an arranged marriage. They cross paths with a retired Army major and a young man, who move into their apartment complex. Watch as it transports you to the city of Chennai with its bursts of color, charm, and culture and leaves you with the Chennai blues as you yearn for more. It’s one of the recent Malayalam comedies that everyone should watch on Netflix.

#3 Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan navigates you through the quirky romantic comedy of a man whose unlucky horoscope does not favour his future wife. He falls prey to societal pressures associated with marriage and the superstitions that come with it. Watch as Ashokan a.k.a Jacob Gregory goes to surprising lengths and meanders through his unfortunate circumstances in hopes of his dream family.

#4 Njan Prakashan

Do dreams of living a lavish life abroad cloud your mind? Enter Prakashan, a typical Malayali man who tries to fastrack his way to a luxurious and easy life abroad without breaking into a sweat. Watch as he manipulates his way through life, meets a few people who transform him, and makes him realize the beauty of God’s own country, Kerala. It’s one of the best Malayalam comedies ever and a highlight in Fahadh Faasil’s illustrious acting career.

#5 Vikrithi (Mischief)

We constantly see funny videos or images go viral on social media. But we don’t realise how that sudden surge of popularity affects the people in the videos/images. This Malayalam comedy is about such an event, where a hearing and speech impaired man is sleeping on a metro in Kochi. Another person takes his photo and posts it on social media. Later, the man faces a lot of trouble, with everyone identifying as the “Kochi Metro Drunkard”.

If these Malayalam comedies don’t cut it for you, Netflix has an impressive collection of Malayalam movies in all genres.

Elarkum Hridyam Niranje Onam Ashamsakal (Heartfelt Onam wishes to all)