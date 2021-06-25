From thrillers to comedies, Malayalam movies continue to set new standards with their storytelling. Audiences have enjoyed compelling Malayalam cinema, marked by unconventional stories, and fresh perspectives from the filmmakers. Time and again, Malayalam filmmakers have dared to go beyond the bounds of convention and return with gems that astound us all. Here are some unconventional Malayalam movies that you can watch on Netflix:

#1 Sudani From Nigeria

In recent years, Soubin Shahir has made a reputation of being an experimental actor who is not unwilling to work on unconventional movies. Sudani From Nigeria is the prime example of that. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, this 2018 sports drama is a story that Indian cinema has never seen before. This heartwarming tale of a football club manager and his star Nigerian player bridging the cultural differences between them is a must-watch for all cinema lovers.

#2 Irul

Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, Irul is a dark thriller. Fun fact: the film was shot in one place in just a month. Irul is a story of a couple whose car breaks down and they seek shelter in a nearby home, just to realise that there is a serial killer among them. Irul is a must-watch for thriller fans and has also featured in the Top 10 row in India.

#3 Kilometers and Kilometers

The perfect watch for fans of light-hearted dramas. Kilometers and Kilometers features Tovino Thomas and India Jarvis. A light road movie, Kilometers and Kilometers is written and directed by Joe Baby. This is the story of a debt-ridden man who reluctantly agrees to drive an American tourist around India. Despite their vast differences, this comedy shows how the two develop an unexpected bonding during their trip.

#4 Maniyarayile Ashokan

A Dulquer Salmaan production, Maniyarayile Ashokan is directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba and features Jacob Gregory, S.V. Krishna Shankar and Shine Tom Chacko. This quirky romantic comedy is the story of a man who with his unlucky horoscope doesn’t bode well for his future wife! The film’s inventive storyline successfully highlights the plight of young men who end up being victims of the societal pressure associated with marriage and the superstitions that come with it. The film has featured in the Netflix Top 10 row in India as well in many other countries.

#5 Vikruthi (Mischief)

Yet another Soubin Shahir comedy that is not to be missed. In this 2019 movie, a hearing and speech impaired man is travelling in a metro train when another man assumes him to be drunkard and takes his photo. Uploading this photo online, he unravels a hilarious storm of events that can only be done justice by watching. What’s more is that this film is based on true events that happened on a Kochi metro train.

#6 Varane Avashyamund

Starring Dulquer Salmaan and National Film Award winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana, Varane Avashyamund is set in an apartment complex where the lives of a mother and a daughter seeking an arranged marriage are intertwined with the entry of a military retiree and a young man. The movie is a charming, feel-good romance directed by Anoop Sathyan that takes its viewers to the city of Chennai.

#7 Nayattu

A critically acclaimed film by Kunchacko Boban, Nayattu stars Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan. This crime thriller is a story of three police officers (and their undeniable chemistry) who become pawns for unscrupulous lawmakers when they are framed in an incident amid political elections. Nayattu is perfect for fans of gritty, dark and suspenseful films. Nayattu perfectly represents new-age storytelling in Malayalam cinema with its extraordinary storyline, incredible performances and acclaimed cinematography. The film has featured in the Netflix Top 10 row in India.

#8 Njan Prakashan

A satirical take on the common masculine mentality prevalent in society, Njan Prakashan is a must-watch for anyone to understand the true flavour of Malayalam cinema. Fahadh Faasil, in this movie, shows what a great actor he is and that there is no character which he can’t do. Despite being a comedy, be ready to have your eyes opened with this highly relatable movie from 2018 that is one of the best of Faasil’s career. And not just that, it might be one of the best Malayalam movies in recent years, certainly for its unconventional concept, that many Netflix viewers have observed.

#9 Kappela

Set in the village areas of Wayanad-Malappuram, Kappela is an emotional-romantic movie about a young woman Jessy (played by Anna Ben) and how she falls into an over-the-phone romance with a rickshaw driver. Directed by Muhammed Musthafa, Kappela is a glimpse into Jessy’s troubles that begin when Jessy and her lover encounter a stranger that derails their life.