Disney+Hotstar has been keeping the viewers entertained with some top quality content. From premiering a few Bollywood biggies to coming up with enticing desi content, the OTT platform has certainly caught the eye in the recent past. Here, we take a look at 4 Indian web series on Disney+Hotstar you must watch.

4 Indian web series on Disney+Hotstar you must watch

#1 Aarya

Marking a terrific comeback by Sushmita Sen, Aarya is arguably the best Indian web series streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Revolving around family politics, drug mafia, and revenge, this 9-episode crime drama has enough to keep you hooked throughout.

#2 Special Ops

The likes of Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon joined hands to give the audience yet another memorable Indian espionage thriller. Make sure your popcorn supplies are adequate as you witness Himmat Singh and his team take on a terror mastermind in a taut series.

#3 Roar of the Lion

Do you love sport? Has the Indian Premier League been your lifeline during the summers? Then we bet you can’t stay too far away from Roar of the Lion. A five-episode series on Disney+Hotstar that essays Chennai Super Kings’ heroic comeback to the league in 2018, the Roar of the Lion runs high on emotions to keep your adrenaline pumping.

#4 Criminal Justice

An MBA student, after having a one night stand with a stranger, finds himself cornered in a murder mystery. A brilliant star cast, led by Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jackie Shroff make Criminal Justice an engaging courtroom drama that is totally binge-worthy.