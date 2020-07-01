Movie lovers who were eagerly awaiting the release of many films this year have some big films to look forward to. With seven big Bollywood movies opting for direct-OTT releases in the coming weeks, the future of home-viewing seems a tad bit brighter. Featuring big stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, here are 7 upcoming Hindi movies that are set to light up Disney+Hotstar.
Upcoming Hindi movies on Disney+Hotstar:
#1 Laxmmi Bomb
View this post on Instagram
Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi 👻 Only on @disneyplushotstarvip with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex. @kiaraaliaadvani @tusshark89 @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @foxstarhindi #TussharEntertainmentHouse #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeemusiccompany
Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana starring Raghava Lawrence. Bollywood Akshay Kumar is expected to entice the audience in a never-seen-before avatar for the action star. The actor stated that Laxmmi Bomb has been a learning experience on gender equality for him.
#2 Bhuj: The Pride of India
View this post on Instagram
The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @duttsanjay @aslisona @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride
The Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is set in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war featuring the brevity of the Indian army. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles, Bhuj promises an action-packed affair that Ajay Devgn is synonymous with.
#3 Sadak 2
View this post on Instagram
A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 – The road to love ❤️ Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER🌞💃🏻 First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #SuhritaSengupta
It’s a filmy reunion for the Bhatts, with brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt making the sequel of their 1991 hit film Sadak. Sadak 2, in a happy repetition, has Mahesh Bhatt as the director, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film’s cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead.
#4 Dil Bechara
View this post on Instagram
A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. @sanjanasanghi96 @mukeshchhabracc @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaswataChatterjee @shashankkhaitan @sonymusicindia @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial #SaifAliKhan
Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the leads, Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing before his unfortunate demise. Dil Bechara, like a slew of Hindi movies, was stalled from its theatrical release due to the pandemic and will now be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 24 July. The streaming platform announced that the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers, commemorating the actor and his love for cinema.
#5 The Big Bull
View this post on Instagram
#TheBigBull – an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you'll get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip @ileana_official @shah_sohum @nikifying @kookievgulati @kumarmangatpathak @ajaydevgn #ADFFilms @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @anandpandit
Expectations are riding high on Junior Bachchan with his latest outing The Big Bull after a two-year sabbatical from the movies. Produced by Ajay Devgn, The Big Bull is the ‘story of a man who sold Indian dreams’ going by the recently revealed sneak peek.
#6 Khuda Haafiz
Khuda Haafiz is a romantic action thriller featuring actor and martial artist Vidyut Jamwal. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the movie is based on a true story. The film is among the much-awaited upcoming action movies on Disney+Hotstar.
#7 Lootcase
View this post on Instagram
Bag ek, dewaane anek! 🙈 MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! 🏃🏻♂️ Kiski hogi Jeet?! First day first show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Lootcase on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. @gajrajrao @rasikadugal @ranvirshorey #VijayRaaz @rajoosworld @foxstarhindi @sodafilmsindia @saregama_official @aarya.prajapati
Lootcase is a comic riot featuring Kunal Khemu in the lead, with Gajraj Rao (of Badhai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan fame), Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Rasika Dugal playing other important roles. The movie follows an unassuming Nandan, who finds a suitcase full of cash, and must now decide what he wishes to do with it.