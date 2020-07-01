Movie lovers who were eagerly awaiting the release of many films this year have some big films to look forward to. With seven big Bollywood movies opting for direct-OTT releases in the coming weeks, the future of home-viewing seems a tad bit brighter. Featuring big stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, here are 7 upcoming Hindi movies that are set to light up Disney+Hotstar.

Upcoming Hindi movies on Disney+Hotstar:

#1 Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana starring Raghava Lawrence. Bollywood Akshay Kumar is expected to entice the audience in a never-seen-before avatar for the action star. The actor stated that Laxmmi Bomb has been a learning experience on gender equality for him.

#2 Bhuj: The Pride of India

The Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is set in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war featuring the brevity of the Indian army. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles, Bhuj promises an action-packed affair that Ajay Devgn is synonymous with.

#3 Sadak 2

It’s a filmy reunion for the Bhatts, with brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt making the sequel of their 1991 hit film Sadak. Sadak 2, in a happy repetition, has Mahesh Bhatt as the director, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film’s cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead.

#4 Dil Bechara

Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the leads, Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing before his unfortunate demise. Dil Bechara, like a slew of Hindi movies, was stalled from its theatrical release due to the pandemic and will now be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 24 July. The streaming platform announced that the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers, commemorating the actor and his love for cinema.

#5 The Big Bull

Expectations are riding high on Junior Bachchan with his latest outing The Big Bull after a two-year sabbatical from the movies. Produced by Ajay Devgn, The Big Bull is the ‘story of a man who sold Indian dreams’ going by the recently revealed sneak peek.

#6 Khuda Haafiz

Khuda Haafiz is a romantic action thriller featuring actor and martial artist Vidyut Jamwal. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the movie is based on a true story. The film is among the much-awaited upcoming action movies on Disney+Hotstar.

#7 Lootcase

Lootcase is a comic riot featuring Kunal Khemu in the lead, with Gajraj Rao (of Badhai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan fame), Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Rasika Dugal playing other important roles. The movie follows an unassuming Nandan, who finds a suitcase full of cash, and must now decide what he wishes to do with it.