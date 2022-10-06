Weekends and movies are like a made-for-each-other couple. Especially, if the movies are highly content-driven, there is nothing like it. Malayalam movies are the perfect justification for the above statement. Mollywood never failed to keep satisfy the audience, proving its mettle time and again. If you are wondering what to do this weekend, you must add these 2022 Malayalam movies available on OTT platforms to your watch list.

Read on for the list of 2022 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

Sayanna Varthakal

Sayanna Varthakal is a Malayalam black-comedy political drama directed by Arun Chandiui and stars Gokul Suresh and Sharanya Sharma in the lead roles. Frustrated with the corrupt education system in the country, the head of a skilled education centre decides to spill the truths behind the scenes in an interview with an independent TV channel. What happens after the interviews and the repercussions of his statements form the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Paappan

Paappan is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Joshiy. Starring Suresh Gopi in the titular role, the film features Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Asha Sharath, and others in supporting roles. The movie was earlier released at the theatres on 29 July 2022 and turned out to be a commercial success, Abraham Mathew, a voluntarily retired officer, and his daughter are unwillingly looped in to solve a long-standing murder case. How they get to the bottom of the case forms the plot of Paappan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Sundari Gardens

Directed by Charlie Davis, Sundari Gardens is a Malayalam romantic drama starring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles. A geeky school librarian and an English teacher fall in love with each other. How Sundari decides to follow her heart despite the odds against her forms the crux of the story.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Heaven

Heaven is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Unni Govindraj and stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudev Nair, Vinaya Prasad, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Sub Inspector of Police who is assigned the duty to investigate a homicide. The movie was well-appreciated on its release in June and was a decent box-office hit as well owing to its gripping storyline and screenplay.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Based on a short story by GR Indugopan, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is a Malayalam action comedy-drama directed by Sreejith N. Set in the1980s in a village near Kollam, the plot revolves around a group of people, and their families, and the conflicts among them. One day, a gang attacks a lighthouse keeper’s men, who swear to take revenge on the attackers. The movie’s cast includes Biju Menon, Padma Priya, Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Eesho

Eesho is a Malayalam thriller directed by Nadirshah and stars Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles. An old man who works as an ATM security guard is wrongfully framed as the accused in a murder case because of a mysterious man he meets one night. How he untangles himself from the false accusations and proves to be innocent forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Attention Please

Written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, Attention Please is a Malayalam thriller that speaks volumes about existing social issues. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who finds no luck to make it big. He begins narrating his stories to his roommates that are unsettling yet address many issues in the real world. The movie features Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

