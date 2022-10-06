Dussehra 2022 was a trip down memory lane for Telugu movie lovers. The yesteryear Tollywood stars, who continue to assert their dominance at the box office, have brought the festivity to the big screens with Godfather and The Ghost. Released amid high expectations, Megastar Chiranjeevi and King Nagarjuna entertained the audiences with action-packed scenes, drama, emotions, and charismatic screen presences. Directed by Mohan K Raja, Godfather, a remake of Mohan Lal’s Lucifer, served the fans with powerful dialogues that satisfied their hunger for a mass, whistle-worthy cinema experience. Playing on the next screen, Praveen Sattaru directorial The Ghost proved to be a film befitting to continue the success streak of Nagarjuna after Bangarraju.

Marking the 17th remake by Chiranjeevi, Godfather was an experience that stands apart from the original. With minute changes in the key characters and screenplay, the Telugu version gave those who have already watched Lucifer a fresh experience. Chiranjeevi, known for dramatic dialogues and characters that reverberate energy, effortlessly pulled off a calm and composed personality with grace. Though the movie had the typical Tollywood-style action scenes and elevations, Godfather never goes overboard from the original’s essence. Overall, the film was adjudged a hit by the T’wood fans, and many titled it the Dussehra winner.

Yo! rating for Godather: 3.5/5

On the other hand, Nagarjuna, who hit the screens with a different genre, got the audiences equally entertained with his stylish looks in the action thriller released yesterday. Despite many comparing a few sequences with John Wick, The Ghost enjoyed its share of positive reviews on day one. Director Praveen Sattaru, who previously directed PSV Garuda Vega, yet again proved his mettle with a clean screenplay and high-octane action scenes. While comparisions were made between the two Dussehra releases, they both proved to be equally worthy of going to the theatres.

Yo! rating for The Ghost: 2.5/5

On the first day, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather garnered worldwide collections of Rs 31.9 crores (gross), with Rs 20.9 crores flowing in from the two Telugu states. The movie collected Rs 1.25 crores from Vizag, Rs 3.25 crores from Nizam, Rs 1.75 crores from Guntur, and Rs 3.05 from Ceded. Out of AP and Telanagana, Godfather collected Rs 1.8 crores from Karnataka and Rs 1.6 crores from the USA. The movie’s theatrical rights were sold for a total of Rs 92 crores.

Sold for Rs 26 crores, The Ghost also had decent first day coillections with aprroximately Rs 4 crores from the global box office. Despite have a mixed response from the audeicnes, the movie might barely make it past the breakeven point.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie updates.