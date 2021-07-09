Few days after the girder collapse of the flyover under construction, at Anakapalli bypass road in Visakhapatnam District, the Anakapalli police arrested two members from Dilip Buildcon Limited in connection with the accident. The two have been identified as Nagendra Kumai, General Manager, and BK Gupta, Construction Manager, of Dilip Buildcon Limited. A probe has been ordered into this incident.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday evening, a girder of the under-construction flyover at Anakapalli bypass road collapsed, killing two members from a family, while a few got injured. During the incident, a lorry and car were caught under the rubble. Those two concrete girders are around 40 meters in width and weigh over 35 tonnes. It is learned that the Dilip Buildcon company, whose employees were arrested by the police, had erected the pre-fabricated girders at the Anakapalli flyover two weeks before the accident.

Soon after the incident, officials had set up a team, including professors from the Engineering Department of Andhra University, to investigate the incident. The flyover was part of the widening of the six-lane Anandapuram-Anakapalli 51km road, which passes by Pendurthi and Sabbavaram. The project was originally scheduled to be completed this month, however, certain legal issues related to land acquisition, in parts of Pendurthi and Sabbavaram mandals, have delayed the works. It is learned that an expert committee has been set up, by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. Also, a technical member from NHAI, New Delhi visited the Anakapalli accident spot to investigate the incident.

The police, under the guidance of DSP Anakapalli K Sravani, have started an investigation to ascertain what caused the accident. Cases have been registered under Section 301 (2) of IPC.