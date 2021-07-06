In a shocking incident, a flyover at NH-16 which was under construction at the Anakapalli bypass road, Jalagalamaddam in Vizag collapsed on Tuesday. In this incident, one lorry and car were totally damaged and two died. Soon after this incident, District Officials reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations.

According to the Anakapalli sub-division DSP K Sravani, while the Anakapalli flyover was under construction, a beam of the flyover collapsed suddenly, creating havoc. During the sudden collapse, two vehicles got stuck under the rubble. While two died and three got injured, officials are yet to determine if there are any other casualties.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar and Sushanth Mahanthi. While Sunitha and Lakshmi Sunitha (who is pregnant) are injured, who are both residents of Sriharipuram, while the third injured is yet to be identified. The incident happened while the families were returning back after visiting the Nookalamma temple in Anakapalli.

Officials are yet to ascertain more details about the accident. Also, an inquiry is likely to be put up to probe the incident and determine its cause. The incident has created a worry among the citizens, especially with the individuals who regularly travel on the bypass road to work and for other purposes. It has also raised questions about the safety of the many flyovers being built in the city.