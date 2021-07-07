Two separate road accidents occurred on Wednesday early morning in Vizag. One accident took place on RK Beach Road while the other took place in Gajuwaka.

At RK Beach Road, a lorry carrying heavy construction material hit an electric pole opposite Hotel Novotel and overturned on the beach road. The incident happened at around 5 am causing an air of panic among early morning beach walkers and joggers passing through. In this incident, the lorry driver sustained injuries and the boulders fell all over the area, thereby blocking Beach Road. It is learned that the lorry has a Tamil Nadu registration number.

It may be recalled that a similar accident had happened at the same location in the past when a four-wheeler heavy vehicle had directly hit the wall of the beach road. The wall which had collapsed during the earlier accident was constructed again.

This case has been registered under II town police station limits.

In the other accident, which occurred at the Autonagar area in Gajuwaka, a speedy Volvo bus hit a Tata Ace vehicle that was making a U-turn at the Autonagar signal point. At this moment, the bus, as well as the Tata Ace, overturned on the road, causing a huge traffic jam. A few injuries and individuals stuck in the Volvo bus have been reported, but the police are yet to confirm the number of casualties reported. Around 3-4 members have sustained injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

This case has been registered under Gajuwaka police station limits.

Investigations are ongoing into both these road accidents in Vizag and the police are yet to ascertain more details about the causes of the accidents and the victims’ identities.