A major tragedy was averted as a lorry lost control and rammed into a divider at Novotel Junction on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. The mishap occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. Police officials stated that the lorry driver lost control of the brakes, leading to the accident. With the incident occurring in the early hours, no casualties have been reported.

The junction has witnessed similar mishaps in the past as well. About a year ago, a sand lorry came crashing down the Taj Gateway Hotel road and rammed into the parapet wall at the Beach Road at the same location in Visakhapatnam. No casualties were reported and the driver was safe. However, that wasn’t the case for a few other unfortunate individuals who had lost their lives in yet another similar incident at the same spot. Five others along with the driver were also critically injured.

The downslope in the area has been a cause of concern for those who visit the beach and take a pitstop at the parapet wall regularly. While many measures have been taken by the Visakhapatnam Police to avert the untoward incidents, officials maintain that the road’s engineering needs rework for ensuring the safety of the citizens.