Vizag’s Rushikonda Beach to be developed under BEAMS programme

The Rushikonda Beach of Vizag, which is one of the city’s major tourist destinations, has been chosen to be developed under the Beach Environment and Aesthetic Management Services (BEAMS) programme. With an aim to achieve sustainable tourism, and healthy coastal management, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) initiated this BEAMS scheme.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, Vijayasai Reddy, had posed a question on Monday during the Parliament sessions. The Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar, responded that thirteen beaches across the country, including the Rushikonda Beach in Vizag, have been identified as a part of the pilot project. The Union Environment Minister also informed that under this BEAMS programme, the identified beaches would be equipped with better infrastructure. The amenities, such as eco-friendly bio-toilets, parking lots, children play zones, fitness equipment, cloakrooms, purified drinking water, and a first-aid station will be furnished at the beach.

Furthermore, a greywater treatment plant, a solid waste treatment plant, and a solar power plant will be set up. In order to ensure the tourists’ safety, watchtowers, trained lifeguards, security guards, and CCTV surveillance will be also be stationed at these thirteen beaches. Addressing the requirements of differently-abled visitors, wheelchairs will also be provided.

While the Rushikonda Beach in Vizag is all set to be developed under the BEAMS programme, Mr Javadekar said that due care would be taken to maintain the pristine coastal environment. The Government of India is planning to extend the aforementioned facilities, to a total of hundred beaches across the country, within the coming five years, he further added.