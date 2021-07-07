The Tragedy King of India, Dilip Kumar has taken his last breath. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from a prolonged illness and he succumbed to it on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. Known for his iconic performances in Devdas (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Ganga Jamuna (1961), amongst many others, Dilip Kumar was the last surviving actor from the classic era of Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar, also known as Dilip Saheb, was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar. His family then moved to India and he joined the Hindi Film Industry with Jwar Bhata in 1944. While his first few films were unsuccessful, he struck gold with Jugnu (1947). Though his next few films were equally successful, his breakthrough role was in Andaz (1949).

The 50s was the decade for Dilip Kumar- the actor, with him delivering multiple blockbusters like Daag (1952), Amar (1954), Insaniyat (1955), Devdas (1955) and Naya Daur (1957). Devdas, in particular, established his image as a method actor and “The King of Tragedies”.

Then came the 1960s when Dilip Kumar’s stardom reached such heights that he was being offered roles in English films like Lawrence of Arabia (1962) which he declined. It was all due to his performance as Salim in Mughal-e-Azam (1960) which brought him global acclaim. His role in Ganga Jamuna as a dacoit in Ganga Jamuna (1961) established him as one of the greats.

Dilip Kumar continued to deliver excellent performances as an actor in Ram aur Shyam (1966), Kranti (1981), Shakti (1982), Mashaal (1984), Karma (1986) and Saudagar (1991). He was also a Member of Parliament from 2000 to 2006.

Over the years, many films of Dilip Kumar went past borders and had his films released in Europe, Soviet Union and USA. Mughal-e-Azam was the highest-grossing Indian film for 15 years after its release. Many modern-day actors, such as Shahrukh Khan, view Dilip Kumar as their inspiration for joining the industry.

An outpour of grief emerged over Bollywood and the whole country as people mourned his death. From Amitabh Bachchan to Chiranjeevi to PM Narendra Modi, all came to Twitter, expressing their condolences and support for the bereaved.

T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021

Farewell to the legendary thespian. I’ve been graced by your love and affection every time I’ve met you. Your kindness and words made one feel like your own. Farewell to my all time favourite actor. There’s nobody like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar pic.twitter.com/LI3uB2O8yP — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 7, 2021

A timeless legend.. His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema…Rest in peace #DilipKumar Sir. You will be terribly missed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N2NWjazqKz — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 7, 2021

The burial rites of Dilip Saheb will be performed on 7 July 2021, at 5 PM at Juhu in Mumbai. The legendary actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.