Netflix and Tollywood have had a great relationship with each other. With not many movies from the South releasing on Netflix, never did anyone imagine that the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo would rank amongst the top watched films on the platform for several weeks post its theatrical release. But the trend is changing quickly as South-Indian movies are now in demand. With well-written subtitles, and multiple language releases, many films have had the fortune of foregoing the language barrier and going for a digital release on Netflix. Along with Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, here are 12 must-watch Telugu movies on Netflix that will give you reasons to get a netflix subscription.

#1 Bahubali: The Beginning

One of India’s biggest blockbusters Bahubali was a turning point for Tollywood and its lead actor Prabhas. Bahubali: The Beginning was followed by Bahubali: The Conclusion. The two films, which were released in 2015 and 2017 respectively, took the box office by storm and succeeded in setting a new benchmark for filmmaking. These movies essayed the story of a battle for power between two brothers, with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati playing the respective leads.

#2 Awe!

Awe!, produced by actor Nani and directed by Prashanth Varma, has several reasons why one must watch this film. The all-genre and AWEsome plot that the film has, the movie stars a plethora of well-renowned actors including the likes of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, and Regina Cassandra among others.

#3 Manu

A debutant director Phanindra Narsetti did bring about one of the best romantic movies in the Telugu Film Industry, which is available to watch on Netflix. Starring Goutham and Chandini Chowdary, the film engulfs abstract ideas and surrealistic moments. The film revolves around a photographer Neela who begins to fall in love with the artist Manu. Apart from the plot and the story, the film received critical acclaim for the way the story was told.

#4 C/o Kancharapalem

Among the finest Telugu movies made in 2020, C/o Kancharapalem was showered with love for a range of reasons. From keeping the audience hooked with its narrative, to hitting the nail with its nativity, this anthology by Venkatesh Maha has been one of our favourite Telugu movies on Netflix for quite some time now. The film C/o Kancharapalem was also eligible to apply for the National Awards. Subba Rao, who owes his fame to the film, was also recognized at the Caleidoscope Film Festival.

#5 Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

The movie Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (UMUR) is from the C/O Kancharapalem creator Venkatesh Maha. The film stars actor Satyadev in the lead. Much like his first film, Maha manages to highlight the beauty of the Visakhapatnam region with this comedy. UMUR is a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram starring Fahadh Faasil. Catch this film for a calming, fun, and engaging ride. The film was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

#6 Cinema Bandi

Cinema Bandi is about a group, headed by one guy in particular, who wish to make a movie, purely out of their love for cinema. The protagonist is an autorickshaw driver in a small village, with no film background, who discovers a camera and immediately wishes to shoot a movie with it. Cinema Bandi’s director is Vizag boy Praveen Kandregula who rose to fame with the who’s who of the film fraternity talking about this film. Cinema Bandi is one of the must-watch Telugu movies on Netflix.

#7 Uppena

There are many reasons for one to watch Uppena. Firstly, the chemistry between debutants Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. Secondly, Vijay Sethupathi’s amazing antagonistic performance. Third, the film’s beautiful concept that highlights the toxic masculinity present in society. If these reasons are not enough, here’s one more – when it released on Netflix, Uppena was in the Weekly Top 10 of Netflix for many days.

#8 Ala Vaikunthapuramloo

One of the biggest blockbusters from Telugu cinema in 2020, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is arguably the most popular Telugu film currently streaming on Netflix. Powered by terrific performances by Allu Arjun and Murali Sharma, the Trivikram directorial wooed the audience with its storyline, music, and drama. A feather to the cap was the track Butta Bomma which went viral on social media and clocked 450+ million views on YouTube, making it one of the most-streamed Telugu songs on the streaming platform.

#9 Oh! Baby

This Samantha Akkineni starrer fantasy comedy is a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny. The plot that takes a woman in her 70’s to her 24-year-old self was critically acclaimed. Oh! Baby was one of the first to set a trend towards a female conceptualized film in Tollywood. It tends to take a real-life scenario and adopts old age and household situations to reflect on the baseless accusations against God for human miseries.

#10 Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is as easy and breezy that a Telugu film comes. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the film stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Sushanth Reddy, and Venkatesh Kakumanu. The cinematography and the setting of the movie have a very contemporary vibe. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, on its release, emerged as a youth favorite and is still the go-to flick on Netflix to drive away any day-to-day mundaneness.

#11 Pitta Kathalu

This Netflix anthology takes you through different power dynamics, exploring the depths of human relationships powered by the darker and deceptive sides of love. Showcasing how drastically the lives of four women change due to the decisions made in dire situations, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy paint this beautiful four-episode anthology for all those who want to see myriad shades of love.

#12 Miss India

Played by Keerthy Suresh, Miss India is an empowering story of a young woman, Manasa Samyuktha, who hails from a middle-class Indian family and takes on business tycoons in the United States. This film carefully depicts the struggles she goes through while trying to make it big on her own terms. A classic success story, perfect for all the fans who root for underdogs, Miss India is a feel-good film filled with diverse emotions, making it a perfect watch for a movie night with friends and family.

#13 Game Over

Ashwin Saravanan’s thriller-horror drama Game Over showcases how a game designer’s life turns upside down when a serial killer enters her house and makes her play a twisted game for survival. With Taapsee Pannu’s impeccable acting in the lead role as Swapna, this film has certainly raised the bar for jaw-dropping thrillers in India and is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.