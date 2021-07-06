Whenever we want to relax and have some fun in Vizag, Beach Road is there for us. And then, while driving with our friends on Beach Road, we come upon these food joints serving classicly delicious street food. We just can’t help ourselves and have to stop to have a bite. From Pav Bhaji to Maggi to Burger to Samosa, we find all kinds of street food. Here are 12 street food joints along the stretch of Beach Road in Vizag that you have to stop by and have a bite.

Jasti Square, Beach Road:

#1 Chicken 555

One of the delicious recipes one must try at the food joint near Jasti Square. Blue sea, blue sky and spicy chicken 555 is the perfect combo.

#2 Momos

You don’t have to go to China to get delicious momos. Vizag Beach Road has the best steamed and fried momos, especially for those who love Chinese street food. With a spicy sauce, it can be a good snack at the beachside.

YMCA Beach Road:

#3 Corn Cobs

Be it roasted or sweet, corncobs are perfect to have sitting by the sea, watching a glimmering city. You can have it alone or share it with your significant other.

#4 Kulfi Auto

Sold in a mini cute auto, they have the best Kulfi in different flavours. These Kulfis will give you an amazing freeze in the mouth, while exploding various flavours like Pista and Almond.

#5 Bunnies Burger

In a minivan at the YMCA parking on Beach Road, there is a place for all burger fans who want a mouthful of a delicious burger with loads of cheese and veggies to keep their evening good. With different burgers in veg and non-veg options, it will be difficult for you to pick a burger to order.

#6 Frankie

Who doesn’t enjoy an evening walk with a Frankie in your hands and the view of the beach in your eyes? Try some of the spicy, tangy Frankies at the beach.

#7 Mr Samosa

The love for samosa never fades away no matter where you go. Be it as an evening snack or timeless munch or just something to have with green chutney by the sea, Samosa is the best food for any Indian individual.

Tenneti Park:

#8 Pulla Atlu

Sometimes, eating roadside dosa gives the best feel. Take a long drive to Tenneti Park in Vizag, just to eat Pulla Atlu, a delicious street food, sold in a van parked on Beach Road. Served with two chutneys, it reminds us of a song from the movie Bobby starring Mahesh Babu.

#9 Seafood van

Vizag, being a coastal city, has its own exquisite variety of seafood and no wonder there are so many seafood lovers here. A mini restaurant parked at Tenneti Park, this place is always busy with people who only come to eat seafood, especially spicy fried fish.

Yoga Village area:

#10 Pav Bhaji

This north Indian street food is loved by everyone in Vizag and the best place to have it is near Yoga Village with some onions and butter.

#11 Spring rolls

On a breezy day, yummy, hot spring rolls with lots of veggies in them definitely make our day better.

Rushikonda:

#12 Kondamma Maggi

Even before we became great chefs at home, the first thing we tried to cook was Maggi. But there is only one place in Vizag where people are willing to eat Maggi – Rushikonda. Here, there is the perfect vibe with a line of Maggi stalls to pick from and a view of the Rushikonda beach to relish.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures at these food joints.