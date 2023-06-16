Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 16 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

Farhana

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana is a Tamil thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The plot follows a middle-class mother struggling to make ends meet. When she takes up a call centre job to cope with the financial troubles in her life, thrilling events with unforeseen dangers unfold. Farhana features Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Raavana Kottam

Directed by Vikram Sugumaran, Raavana Kottam is a Tamil socio-action drama starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around the son of a respected man in a village, where its people are divided into two sections. When the protagonist falls in love with a girl from the opposite section, unforeseen troubles ensue.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tamilarasan

Tamilarasan follows an honest cop, who holds Dr Muruganantham and his hospital staff hostage after they neglect his son’s heart transplant. The movie stars Vijay Anthony in the lead role and was directed by Babu Yogeswaran. Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, and others play key roles in this Tamil action drama.

OTT platform: Zee5

I Love You

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, I Love You is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The movie follows an old-school romantic who craves filmy love and fairy tale relationships. But her merry story turns into a nightmare and surprises turn into shocks.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Extraction 2

One of the most awaited OTT releases today, Extraction 2 is an upcoming American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks. Tyler Rake, presumed dead for 9 months, joins back the black-ops mercenary group. He is tasked to extract a gangster’s family from prison. A sequel to the 2020 film, Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Asta and Yuno, determined to become the Wizard King, face their greatest challenge as the resurrected Conrad Leto plots to revive the terrifying Wizard Kings of the past. With the fate of Clover Kingdom at stake, they must stop Leto’s plan and save their world from chaos. This Japanese animated film was directed by Ayataka Tenemura.

OTT platform: Netflix

Scream 5

This is the fifth instalment in the Scream movie series and was released in 2022. The movie stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and others in key roles. Twenty-five years after the Woodsboro killings, Sam Carpenter returns to her hometown with her boyfriend, Richie, to investigate a new wave of Ghostface attacks. As the body count rises, Sam must confront her own family’s dark secrets to stop the masked killer once and for all.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stan Lee

An official documentary of Stan Lee, once the face of Marvel comics and its cinematic universe, this film charts the rise of the man. It narrates the story of his life, career, personal life and much more. This docufilm is directed by David Gelb.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ranasthali

Ranasthali is a Telugu revenge drama directed by Parasuram Srinivas starring Ammu Abhirami, Banerjee, Karnatakapu Dharma, and others. The plot follows Basava, a vengeance-driven man, waiting to take revenge on his enemy Bhadra.

OTT platform: Aha

Thaaram Theertha Koodaram

Sanjay, a bipolar food delivery boy abandoned by his family, shelters two homeless girls to prove his social skills. He hides them in his room, hoping to regain his family’s affection. Unexpectedly, he falls in love with one, adding a complicated twist to his plan. This Malayalam family romantic drama was directed by Gokul Ramakrishnan and stars Karthik Ramakrishnan.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Daredevil Mustafa

Ramanuja lyengari and his gang plan to get Musthafa expelled from the college. A series of fun-filled adventures lead to a riveting cricket match which will decide everybody’s fate. Based on a short story by KP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Daredevil Mustafa is a Kannada comedy-drama starring Aashith, Mysore Anand, and Aditya Ashree.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Siya

Directed by Manish Mundra, Siya is a Hindi crime drama that revolves around a rape victim. The plot follows her struggle for justice and the fight against the system.

OTT platform: Zee5

Charles Enterprises

Charles Enterprises is a Malayalam comedy-drama that follows Ravi Kumaraswamy, a young man suffering from night blindness. When he steals a Ganesha idol from his devout mother, hilarious series of events ensues. The movie stars Kalaiyarasan, Shebin Benson, Urvashi, and Balu Varghese in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kandahar

Tom Harris, a freelance undercover operative, successfully destroys an Iranian nuclear facility. A British journalist uncovers the truth and is arrested. Tom accepts a new mission in Afghanistan but becomes a target. Kandahar is an American action film starring Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, Navid Neghaban, and others in key roles, and was directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Moosina

An aspiring musician falls in love with a girl who fills the void in his life. When their affection blossoms, many concerns and pressures prompted by circumstances result in some unexpected situations revealing some mysterious truths. Kanulu Terichina Kanulu Moosina is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama starring Sai Ronak, Devika Satheesh, Arjun Anand, Usha Sree, Abhilash Bandari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Suchitra Anandan.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are most excited to watch.