Independence Day 2024 is around the corner, and in Visakhapatnam, the patriotic spirit has been at an all-time high in the last few days. During the lead-up to the historic day, with city-wide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign events are being celebrated. While honouring our freedom and saluting our heroes is a hallmark way of celebrating the day, we cannot deny that another exciting aspect of the day is the many sales, deals and offers that our favourite stores and restaurants put up. On that note, here is the ultimate list of Independence Day events, sales, and restaurant deals In Visakhapatnam:

Sales and discounts

1. Sale at Park Hotel

The Park, Visakhapatnam is hosting an exclusive luxury sale of branded clothing, with up to 90% discount on items. Branded clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids, will be available. Trendy and diverse, the exhibition will have clothes ranging from sizes S to 5XL, with prices starting at Rs 200. Entry is free to all.

The event will be open from 15 August to 19 August, and the timings of the event are 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. Those interested can contact +91 7989241991 for more information.

Know more here.

2. Freedom sale at Happi Mobiles

Happi Mobiles in Gajuwaka is hosting a Freedom sale with an irresistible offer of Buy One Get Four. Any customer who purchases any one of these mobiles – Vivo v30E, Y200 Pro, Oppo Reno 12/12 Pro, Oppo F27 Pro+ – will get four gifts worth Rs 6,999, including a power bank, smartwatch, flashguard, and quick heel protection for free.

Additionally, any customer who purchases one of these mobiles – Oppo 83 Pro, Vivo Y58, Vivo Y300 – will get products worth Rs 3,999 for free.

Those looking to buy iPhones may also find affordable deals here. Apart from these, there are many other attractive deals on electronics that shoppers may avail. Do note that the Freedom sale is live only on 14 and 15 August.

Know more here.

3. Offers at Bajaj Electronics

Bajaj Electronics is having a nationwide Independence Day Parade of Offers. The shoppe promises a wide range of electronics at the best prices, easy EMI options, and cashback. The offer is apparently live at all stores across India. Those in Visakhapatnam can visit Bajaj Electronics branches at Dondaparthy, Dwarka Nagar, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, or Madhurwada and check out their offers, which will be available until 15 August!

Know more here.

4. Deals marathon at Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is running a Deals marathon across the nation in honour of Independence Day 2024. You can explore a wide range of the latest tech during the Deals Marathon. The event also promises low prices, quick delivery, easy EMIs, and flexible finance options.

Reliance Digital is offering up to 25% discount, including a 10% instant discount, a 5% instant discount up to ₹5,000, and a10% assured discount voucher for your next purchase.

Visit your nearest Reliance Digital store to take advantage of these incredible deals. Know more here. 5. Vijay Sales Vijay Sales is hosting a Mega Freedom Sale with up to 70% off on various tech and electronic products. Interested customers can visit the nearest Vijay Sales store in Visakhapatnam. Know more here. Restaurant Deals

6. Creamstone

The beloved ice-cream joint, Creamstone, is offering three desserts at just Rs 78 on this 78th Independence Day. Three flabours of the Cassatta Dessert – Black Current, Belgium Bliss, and Choco Caramel – can be bought at just Rs 78. The offer is only available on 15 August.

Know more here.

7. Zero The Resto Cafe

At Zero The Resto Cafe, you can enjoy items on their menu at prices ranging from just Rs 78 to Rs 200 as a part of their ‘Freedom Week’ offer, which will go on till 19 August.

Know more here.

8. Artcom Cafe

In an interesting twist, Artcom Cafe in Visakhapatnam is having a contest for Independence Day. They put up a post on Instagram asking customers to guess “What is Trikand?”, following that up with the line, “Hint: since 1947”. Those who guess correctly will get 10% off on their order during the next visit. You can message the cafe directly on their Instagram handle @artcomvizag, or contact +91 879057299 with the answer!

Know more here.

9. Gluttons’ Garage

Gluttons’ Garage is also hosting a contest this Independence Day. They’re inviting people to share their thoughts on the question “What is freedom to you?”. Those interested will have to write a quote in answer to the question and stick it up on their ‘Freedom Wall’ at the cafe. The best answer will win a free dinner at the cafe on 15 August!

Know more here.

10. Varahi Ruchulu

If you’re inclined towards ordering in on Independence Day, Varahi Ruchulu, a cloud kitchen, is offering flat 15% off on all food items until 15 August.

Know more here.

11. McDonald’s

McDonald’s India is having an offer where outlets across the country are offering food items, including Cappuccino, Oreo McFlurry, 2 Pizza McPuff, 4 Pc Chicken Nuggets, Oreo Sundae, Classic Cheese Fried, and other favourites at just Rs 78.

Know more here.

12. Brunch at Radisson Blu Resorts

Radisson Blu Resorts is hosting an Independence Day Brunch on 15 August from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, where the customer will have to pay only just 77% of the bill. The event will take place at their restaurant, 365 – All Day Dining. Call +91 9154247315 or +91 9154831214 to make a reservation.

Know more here.

13. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, India is offering flat 50% off on select items on the menu. Customers can use the code SPECIAL50 to order. You can try any of the Melts at Rs 169, get a Hut Trat Box for 4 starting at Rs 799, and more.

Know more here.

14. Independence Day Brunch at Novotel

Novotel, Visakhapatnam is hosting an Independence Day brunch to “savor a celebration of freedom” on 15 August 2024. The brunch will be from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. For more details, contact +91 7799884036.

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, remember that these exciting deals and offers present you with the freedom of no-stress spending! So, make sure to indulge in them before its too late.