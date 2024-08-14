With Independence Day fast approaching, celebrations honouring the historical day have begun with fervour. On 13 August 2024, a number of rallies and yatras were organised in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ campaign.

One of the notable events in the city on Tuesday was the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra along Beach Road, where a large number of residents came together to show their patriotic spirit. This yatra was undertaken to evoke a sense of nationalism and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country. The yatra was flagged off by District Collector Harendhira Prasad.

“The event has been organised with the objective of encouraging the current generation to understand the importance of freedom and acknowledge the sacrifices of our freedom fighters,” said the Collector, during the inauguration. “Through this walkathon, we hope to evoke a sense of patriotism and social responsibility among citizens and younger generations,” he said.

The Beach Road yatra also included the ‘Har Ghar Mela,’ organized by UCD, ICDS, and self-help groups, which concluded with a call to action for citizens to engage in social service and contribute to the nation’s development.

In another stirring event, women employees of the Material Organisation, Vizag, led a Tiranga March, marking the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign within the depot as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, 150 personnel from the Indian Coast Guard also organised a Tiranga March in Visakhapatnam, proudly bearing the national flag as a symbol of unity, strength, and determination in the lead-up to the 78th Independence Day.

Adding to the patriotic spirit, students from Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College’s NCC Wing organized a Flag Walk in the city.

Major bike rallies were also organised in Visakhapatnam to raise awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. A bike rally was held by the CISF Unit in Visakhapatnam. The rescuers from the 10th NDRF also took to the streets on motorcycles, distributing flags to the public. Additionally, the Visakhapatnam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) conducted a similar rally, further energizing the city’s Independence Day celebrations.