District Collector M N Harendra Prasad put his signature on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ sign board put up on the Collectorate premises on 9 August in connection with the drive to be taken up from 13 to 15 August to infuse patriotic spirit among the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed officials to rope in the people of all sections in the programme by explaining to them the significance of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Joint Collector K Mayor Ashok, District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Tourism Regional Director Srinivas Phani, District Tourism Officer Jnanaveni and others also signed the board.

Later, the Collector and other officials took a selfie in the backdrop of the nation flag. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people across the nation to actively take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He urged Indians to hoist the tricolour at their residences.

Modi tweets: “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com.”

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed village sarpanches to conduct essay-writing, quiz and debate on sanctity of the Constitution and local governance besides games and sports completions for school children on Independence Day.

