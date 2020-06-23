Coronavirus numbers across Andhra Pradesh have been on the rise over the last couple of weeks. In the latest, it has been reported that YSRCP MLA from Srungavarapukota, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, tested positive for COVID-19 on 22 June 2020. As per reports, the MLA exhibited symptoms of the virus for the last two days. The first round of TruNat tests revealed that the MLA was COVID-19 positive. T-PCR tests done for a second opinion too, revealed the same, concluding that the legislator has been affected by the fast-spreading virus. MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao is the first legislator from Andhra Pradesh to have tested positive for COVID-19. His personal security officer is also reported to have contracted the virus.

As per reports, MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao returned from the USA recently and was in self-isolation before he developed symptoms of the virus. The first test on his arrival deemed that the YSRCP MLA is COVID-19 negative. However, the MLA was in self-isolation as per the state government’s safety guidelines. AP Budget Session was a major gathering that the MLA had attended last week. Post the news of his infection, all MLAs were tested for COVID-19 and declared negative. Officials are currently tracing all the legislator’s primary contacts. On Tuesday, Vizianagaram reported a new COVID-19 case taking the district tally to 91. It may be noted that Vizianagaram is among the relatively lesser affected districts by COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring state Telangana, a total of three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far. Information from the state’s Health Department revealed on Monday that Bigala Ganesh Gupta (Nizamabad Urban constituency) tested positive for COVID-19 making him the third legislator affected by the virus. Previously MLA Muthireddy Yadagri Reddy (Jangaon) and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan (Nizamabad Rural) tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. All three MLAs’ primary contacts are being traced by the officials to prevent the spread of the virus.