Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, reported 8 more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the toll in the state to 119. The newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh are from Krishna (3 casualties), Kurnool (3 casualties), Guntur (1 casualty), and Kadapa (1 casualty). As per the report released by the State Government today, Andhra Pradesh registered 462 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, as the state tally increased to 9834. Among the newly reported cases, 407 belonged to Andhra Pradesh, while returnees from other states and other countries accounted for 40 and 15 cases respectively. The overall active cases in the state currently stand at 5123.

While 20,639 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 129 patients were discharged post-recovery. So far, as many as 7,14,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that 8.11% of total COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh are from Maharashtra. While those who returned from Tamil Nadu made up for 3.53%, returnees from Telangana followed suit forming 2.49% of the total cases. Among those who have returned to Andhra Pradesh from foreign nations, 306 Kuwait returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for intensified testing across the state. Reviewing the COVID-19 measures, the Chief Minister directed the officials to screen every household in the state within 90 days.

On the national front, India saw the total count of COVID-19 cases reach 4,40,215 with 14,933 new cases being reported in a single day. The death toll jumped to 14,011.