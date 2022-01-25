The Visakhapatnam City Police Task Force and MVP Zone Police Station have arrested two drug peddlers caught selling Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Odet Cascadec Bollore (OCB), and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) on 23 January, 2022. The incident came to light on 24 January, 2022.

The police arrested K Rahul, while he was trying to sell drugs in the Seethamadhara area of Visakhapatnam. Rahul is a 22-year-old native of Bhimavaram, in West Godavari District, and residing in Akkayapalem. The police officers seized seven OCB sheets, 19.5 LSD blots, 20 grams of ganja, a weighing machine, three MDMA pills, one Scooty, and two cell phones. They caught the youngster near the Alluri Seetharamaraju statue in Seethamadhara. Rahul later revealed that he brought these drugs from his friend R Akhil from Pedagantyada, Gajuwaka.

Subsequently, police officials later checked Akhil’s house and found eight bolts of LSD, a small weighing machine, and three MDMA tablets. Both drug peddlers are friends working in a software company. They had gotten habituated to taking drugs while studying engineering in Chennai. The duo used to bring small quantities of these drugs for selling and for their consumption. Both the drug peddlers were arrested by the Visakhapatnam City Police.

A similar incident had taken place on 25 January, 2022, at Narasipatnam, in Visakhapatnam District. Three persons, who were travelling with ganja in a Maharashtra registered car, were chased by the traffic police. The ganja smugglers tried to evade the police and dashed into an auto. While two of them jumped into a nearby lake, the other person ran away. The police had surrounded the lake and caught the two smugglers. Subsequently, the third person was also captured.

Many youngsters are getting addicted to drugs on a large scale in the city, these days. Visakhapatnam Police have initiated the Marpu Counselling Centre to reform drug addicts, rowdy-sheeters and bike racers. If parents find that their children are having such addictions, they are advised to bring their wards this centre at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on Mondays. All details of the children, and their parents, will be kept strictly confidential.