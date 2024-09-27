Visakhapatnam will celebrate World Tourism Day on 27 September 2024 with exciting activities and offers. According to KS Viswanathan, Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), entry to several popular tourist destinations will be free for the day. These include YSR Central Park, Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, Submarine Museum, TU-142, Sea-Harrier Museum, and VMRDA Park (formerly VUDA Park).

In addition to this, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has announced a special celebration to mark the occasion. The event will be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena starting at 5:00 pm, and District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad will oversee the proceedings.

A major highlight of this year’s celebration is the inauguration of a new light and sound show at Bojjannakonda, a historic Buddhist site in the Anakapalle district. This virtual launch, scheduled for 27 September, is part of a Rs 7.5 crore development project aimed at boosting tourism and preserving Andhra Pradesh’s rich Buddhist heritage. The event will be presided over virtually by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh Garla.

Bojjannakonda is a significant Buddhist destination, dating back thousands of years. The hilltop site features monolithic stupas, rock-cut caves with intricate carvings, and prayer halls, all remnants of an ancient vihara (monastery). With the new light and sound show, visitors will get an immersive experience of the site’s historical and spiritual significance, adding another dimension to the region’s tourism offerings.

In the run-up to World Tourism Day, a heritage walk was organized by the District Tourism Council in Visakhapatnam on 26 September to celebrate the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The walk, which began at the iconic Town Hall, took participants through various parts of the city, highlighting the significance of Visakhapatnam’s ancient structures and historic landmarks.

On World Tourism Day, 27 September, celebrations kicked off with a tourism walk along the scenic Beach Road. The walk, which began at 6:00 a.m., stretched from the Viswapriya Function Hall to the Victory at Sea Memorial, drawing participants from across the city.

Following the walk, a series of competitions for students were held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., including essay writing, art, and painting contests. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates