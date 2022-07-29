If you are on the lookout for what to do this weekend in Vizag you are at the right place. From standup comedy shows to buffet spreads check out this list of things to do in Vizag this weekend. With the competition to grab the most attention, these clubs have been doing it all. With multiple exciting events happening this weekend in Vizag, plan accordingly with your friends. Or just have a relaxing weekend at home! The choice is yours.

Here is a list of things to do in Vizag this weekend

#1 Standup comedy

The stand-up scene in Vizag seems to be on an uphill with comedy shows becoming a weekly affair in the city. The people of Vizag seem to be loving what comedy artists have to offer. One such event is happening tomorrow at Four Points by Sheraton. The ACC Comedy Club presents The Worst Show Ever, a live standup comedy by Sourabh Pant. The event starts at 7 pm and you can book your tickets on Paytm Insider.

#2 Sunday Brunch

Grab your vehicle keys and drive to one of these beautiful 5-star hotels near the beach to have a delicious brunch while taking in views of the Bay of Bengal. All of these locations, starting with Novotel on RK Beach Road, WelcomHotel by Grand Bay, The Park, and Radisson Blu in Rushikonda, provide brunch packages with an enormous array of cuisine to energise your entire day. A wonderful day out with friends and family. You won’t be let down if you add this to your list of enjoyable things to do this weekend in Vizag.

#3 Movie marathon

With a bunch of movies that have been released this Friday what better option than going on a movie marathon with your friends. Catch up on all the new releases in a day. Watch Vikrant Rona, Ek Villian Returns, and Rama Rao on Duty. A better idea would be to watch them at Jagadamba with all the fanfare.

#4 DJ Night

With a handful of pubs in the city we might not have much option but the ones we have, give you their best. Be it Somaa or Ironhill, the DJ nights here on a Saturday are just packed with energy. Always flooded with an energetic crowd, plan your Saturday night here with friends and enjoy the electric music with some good food and drinks.

#5 C ycle ride to Bheemili

This road is one of Vizag’s most beautiful pathways because it runs alongside the sea. Bring your pals together and embark on a brand-new adventure. Cycling is a popular local sport that could let you forget about the actual world for the day. On the other hand, Bheemili, the historic harbour of the Dutch and British, has some stunning sites that you might not want to miss. The distance from Vizag’s VMRDA Park to the ride is roughly 27 km. What are you waiting for, get adventurous this weekend.

Let us know in the comments below or reach out to us on Instagram about your favourite things to do in Vizag this weekend.