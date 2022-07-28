From a thrilling crime drama to a hilarious family entertainer, a total of four movies are releasing this weekend on OTT platforms. If you are planning what to do this Saturday, we have got you covered. Don’t miss out on these releases as they are sure to be entertaining.

Here are 4 movie releases on OTT platforms you must watch this weekend.

Shikaaru

Directed by Hari Kolangani, Shikaaru is a recent Telugu movie starring Sai Dhanshika in the lead role. The wife of a police officer has an extra-marital affair with a young man in her husband’s absence. Things start becoming messy when the family members of the police officer visit for a few days and she has to keep her affair a secret. Watch this hilarious drama on OTT this weekend.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 29 July

The High Note

The High Note is a 2020 American comedy-drama film directed by Nisha Ganatra and stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and others in crucial roles. A long-time personal assistant of a celebrated singer aims to become a music producer one day. She remixes her boss’s songs while trying to move forward in her career path. How she brings another aspiring singer on board and becomes a successful music producer forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 July

Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is a romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine in lead roles and was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. The plot follows the love story of an aspiring singer cum writer working at a night bar and an army trainee. How they keep their relationship alive despite the many differences is the plot of the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 July

Vattam

Vattam is an upcoming Tamil action drama written and directed by Kamalakannan. The movie stars Sibi Sathyaraj, Athulya Ravi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. Vattam follows the life of a heartbroken young man who takes up the wrong route to earn money. What happens when he lands in trouble is the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 29 July

