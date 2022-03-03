Ambitions, goals, independence are the terms that define today’s women. A dynamic change in the society that has paved a way for great stories has motivated us to cover a few inspiring women of Visakhapatnam. International women’s day celebrates the wonders of womanhood and we at Yo! Vizag like many other people, wish to do the same. Our sole purpose is to inspire, educate and empower others. Here is a story of how a dermatologist from Vizag built her own empire.

Dr. Sravani Sandhya Bikkina: A hand of excellence

Brimming with passion and compassion, the courageous doctor believes hard work is the road to success. With two successful skin clinics established in Visakhapatnam, this strong woman never hesitates from venturing into the wild. Always looking for opportunities, she started her clinic back in 2015 in Seethammadara and the success paved the way for another establishment in Daspalla Hills in 2021. She plans to expand her brand to Hyderabad and Bengaluru very soon with an aim to revolutionise the industry with new practices. The inspiring story of a woman who knows no bounds is that of Dr Sravani Sandhya Bikkina, a dermatologist from Vizag.

The Founder of Aura Skin and Hair Clinic has completed her M.B.B.S from the esteemed JSS Medical College, Mysore, and pursued her M.D in Kamineni Medical College, Hyderabad. With 13 years of experience in her pocket, the dermatologist is also a consultant at the Queens NRI Hospital, Vizag. Extremely knowledgeable in skincare, the down-to-earth doctor is known for the keen attention and care she provides to her patient’s needs.

Women need to work twice as hard

Specialising in medical laser procedures, cosmetology, and a broad range of dermatological conditions, she believes that the field was dominated by men until cosmetology came into the picture. The change of thought that women are equally capable is evident since the recent times she opines. “Women in this field need to work twice as hard as men to get fame and respect,” says Dr Sravani. When asked about how she manages work-life balance, the doctor had to say “I have two kids, I try my best to give them as much as time I possibly can, but I also give equal importance to my work.”

When asked about the gender differences in the industry, Dr Sravani opined that “Until recent years dermatology was dominated by men, but when cosmetology came into the picture, a lot of women have started opting for dermatology. In rural sectors, people still believe men have a better hand, but I personally that is changing now.”

Never hesitate to take a step forward

When asked to advise young women who are starting out, the able doctor said, “Don’t hesitate to take a step as we have many schemes from the Government providing financial aid. Talk to experts and take their help, and never hesitate to start something new. When you give 100 percent to your goal, no discouragement towards this gender can alter your goals.” She also suggested that it is important to choose a partner who accepts one’s true self and supports their passion.

The dermatologist says it is very important that gender equality is promoted amongst today’s generation. Boys have to be taught how to treat girls at a tender age, and simultaneously girls have to be taught to be independent.

A lot more lined up for rural women this year

In her closing comments, Dr Sravani says she is going to have an eventful women’s day this year. ” I am part of an organization called Young Indians. As the head of its Rural Verticle, our first plan is to conduct health camps in a small village called Revidi. We have a lot more lined up this year for rural women, from educating them about government schemes, how to start a business, menstrual hygiene, and safe sex.