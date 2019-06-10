Will steer Vizag forward: AP Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao marked his maiden visit to Vizag on Sunday after being inducted into Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s newly appointed cabinet. The Bheemili MLA, popularly known as Avanthi Srinivas, was given a rousing reception by his party members and was also felicitated at a special ceremony held in the city.

Avanthi Srinivas thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing him with the opportunity to serve as a minister. Addressing the gathering, the YSRCP leader said he has been entrusted with great responsibility and vowed to develop the state as a tourist hub. He further shared the need for a collective effort from all district officials and party members to achieve the goals that have been set by the party. Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP MLAs from Vizag district and other party members marked their presence at the meeting.

Mr. Rao then held a review meeting with District Collector Vinay Chand and other officials. Speaking at the meeting, the minister highlighted the necessity of ‘teamwork’ to steer Vizag forward on several fronts. He suggested the concerned officials lay focus on addressing the issues related to health, education, cleanliness, and creation of basic amenities in the district. The minister further ordered the GVMC officials to take measures to ensure the supply of drinking water this season. Informing that a review meeting would be held with the district officials on 18,19 July, Avanthi Srinivas asked them to submit a detailed report on the statuses of the major projects sanctioned in the past 5 years.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha, DRO R Gunnayya, Visakhapatnam RDO Tej Bharat, and GVMC Additional Commissioner Murthy were among those who took part in the review meeting on Sunday.